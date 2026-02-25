https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/geneva-to-host-us-iran-us-ukraine-talks-on-february-26---foreign-ministry-1123689874.html
Geneva to Host US-Iran, US-Ukraine Talks on February 26 - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Geneva will host US-Iran and US-Ukraine talks on February 26, and Swiss representatives will not participate in the meetings, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.
"Yes, that is correct," Bidault said, when asked if the confederation was playing an exclusively organizational role, without directly participating in the scheduled negotiations on February 26.
The second round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear issue was held in Geneva on February 17.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran wishes for the new agreement with the United States to be simpler than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with two key elements being the lifting of sanctions and a peaceful nuclear program for Iran.