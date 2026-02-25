https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/hungarian-ukrainian-citizen-forcibly-mobilized-into-ukrainian-army---russian-military-1123686869.html
Hungarian-Ukrainian Citizen Forcibly Mobilized Into Ukrainian Army - Russian Military
Ukraine's military commissars forcibly drafted and sent a Hungarian-Ukrainian citizen to the front lines, where he later surrendered to Russian forces near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Prisoner of war Albert Roman from the 14th Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, a citizen of Hungary and Ukraine, surrendered to units of the Tsentr battlegroup in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the special military operation," the statement said. Roman said that he had lived in Hungary since 2020 and called his Ukrainian citizenship a "bad trailer." He pulled aside at the border, guarded, and hauled "like some kind of repeat offender" with police to the Uzhgorod enlistment office. There, staff gave Roman a cursory medical check, deeming him fit despite meningitis, fractures, and 11 concussions. After that, he was loaded onto a bus at the nearby assembly point for training. He believes that enlistment office staff, acting out of personal spite, assigned him to the Chervona Kalyna brigade, from which fewer than 1% of troops return alive.
