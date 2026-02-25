Inflation in Russia Down to 5.6% in 2025 - Prime Minister

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/inflation-in-russia-down-to-56-in-2025---prime-minister-1123687937.html
10:04 GMT 25.02.2026 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 25.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Inflation in Russia decreased to 5.6% in 2025, and the authorities will continue to work on it, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.
"Inflation remained one of the major challenges for the country. Thanks to the joint measures of the Bank of Russia and the government, the formation of a supply-side economy, it decreased to 5.6% by the end of 2025. And we continue to actively work on it," Mishustin said, delivering a report on the work of the government for 2025 in the State Duma.
Investors remained interested in Russia, the inflow of funds to fixed assets in 2025 remained approximately at the level of the previous year, the prime minister added.
Russia's GDP increased by 1% in 2025, and its growth exceeded 10% in three years, despite increasing difficult external challenges, Mishustin said.
Russia continues to develop despite all attempts from the outside to prevent this, including increasing sanctions pressure and tariff wars, the prime minister said, adding that the country's economy has maintained positive dynamics, despite the most difficult situation.
"The Russian GDP increased by 1% last year. And in three years, its growth has exceeded 10%, which corresponds to and exceeds the global level. And this is with an increase in difficult external challenges," Mishustin said, delivering the report in the State Duma.
Russia maintains a low unemployment rate of 2.2%, Mishustin said.
"The labor market situation is stable. We still have a low unemployment rate of 2.2%," Mishustin said, delivering the report in the State Duma.
Russia's non-primary non-energy exports increased by almost 9.5% by the end of 2025 and approached 13 trillion rubles ($170.2 billion) in volume, Mishustin also said.
"Despite extremely aggressive attempts to block trade with Russia, non-primary non-energy exports increased by almost 9.5% by the end of the year. Approaching 13 trillion rubles. Well, the share of friendly states is very important, it was 86%," Mishustin said, delivering the report in the State Duma.
One fifth of the total Russian foreign trade is made with preferential conditions, Mishustin added.
The Russian government and the Central Bank will actively begin testing infrastructure of the digital ruble in the near future, Mishustin said.
"As for the digital ruble, together with my colleagues from the Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance we will actively start testing the infrastructure in the near future. This is not an easy issue, having created the entire infrastructure very carefully first, look at the transactions, and then, together with the Bank of Russia, see how much we will use it," Mishustin said, delivering the report in the State Duma.
The strengthening of Russia's defense capability is the key factor in the successful development of a country with a strong economy, Mishustin said.
"The key factor in the successful development of a country with a strong economy is, without a doubt, strengthening the defense capability and security of the state," Mishustin said, delivering the report in the State Duma.
The government has provided the Russian armed forces in the special operation zone with necessary weapons and equipment, the official said, adding that there was an increase in the supply of a number of in-demand weapons and equipment to the operation zone by tens of percent in 2025.