Iran Cannot Be Crippled by Loss of Leadership - Araghchi

Even if the US does manage to assassinate Iran’s leaders, there is a well-established mechanism in place that ensures succession, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explains.

He also points out that the Iranian system does not depend on individuals but is instead supported by the Iranian people.Last week, Axios reported that the Pentagon presented US President Donald Trump with several options for an attack on Iran, one of them involving the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son.Israel’s Defense Ministry in 2025 also openly admitted that they considered killing Khamenei.

