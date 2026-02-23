https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/iran-to-consider-even-limited-strike-by-us-as-act-of-aggression---foreign-ministry-1123674805.html

Iran to Consider Even 'Limited Strike' by US as Act of Aggression - Foreign Ministry

Iran to Consider Even 'Limited Strike' by US as Act of Aggression - Foreign Ministry

Iran will consider even a "limited strike" by the United States as an act of aggression, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

"An act of aggression will remain an act of aggression," Baghaei told a briefing, answering a question about a possible "limited strike" by the United States.Iran is drafting a text on a possible deal with the United States, Esmail Baghaei said, dismissing the claims about the possibility of concluding an interim agreement.He dismissed various reports about the Iran-US negotiations as speculation, saying claims of a temporary agreement with Washington "lack any factual basis."He added that Iran is currently formulating its approach and hopes to hold a new round of talks with the US in the coming days.The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with the Omani mediation.Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran and expressed hope that Iran would agree to negotiate a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail the complete abolition of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.The next round of US-Iran talks will be held in Geneva on February 26, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, whose country is acting as a mediator in the talks, said on Sunday.

