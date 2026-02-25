International
Poland, Baltic States, Ukraine Wanted to Disrupt Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus - Source
Poland, Baltic States, Ukraine Wanted to Disrupt Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus - Source
Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine, using the Belarusian opposition, planned to disrupt the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus, a source familiar with the Belarusian opposition's plans told Sputnik.
On December 18, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Oreshnik missile system had been in the republic "since yesterday" and was going on combat duty. Later, Lukashenko said that no more than 10 such systems would be deployed in the country. On December 30, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Oreshnik missile system had officially been put on combat duty in Belarus. They hoped to provoke a negative reaction from the administration of US President Donald Trump toward Belarus and Russia, the source added.
25.02.2026
Oreshnik Starts Combat Duty in Belarus
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine, using the Belarusian opposition, planned to disrupt the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus, a source familiar with the Belarusian opposition's plans told Sputnik.
On December 18, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Oreshnik missile system had been in the republic "since yesterday" and was going on combat duty. Later, Lukashenko said that no more than 10 such systems would be deployed in the country. On December 30, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Oreshnik missile system had officially been put on combat duty in Belarus.
"Already last year, at specialized events [of the Belarusian opposition] with the participation of Polish and Ukrainian representatives, coordination of actions to disrupt its possible deployment in the republic was discussed. The focus was on an information campaign: creating a media environment and creating a sense of 'escalation' among Western partners, which Minsk and Moscow were allegedly deliberately pursuing," the source said.
They hoped to provoke a negative reaction from the administration of US President Donald Trump toward Belarus and Russia, the source added.
