https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/poland-baltic-states-ukraine-wanted-to-disrupt-deployment-of-oreshnik-in-belarus---source-1123685931.html
Poland, Baltic States, Ukraine Wanted to Disrupt Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus - Source
Poland, Baltic States, Ukraine Wanted to Disrupt Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus - Source
Sputnik International
Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine, using the Belarusian opposition, planned to disrupt the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus, a source familiar with the Belarusian opposition's plans told Sputnik.
2026-02-25T06:39+0000
2026-02-25T06:39+0000
2026-02-25T06:56+0000
world
belarus
poland
ukraine
baltic states
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/19/1123686294_0:38:1010:606_1920x0_80_0_0_4c82fbd2cee6c21f4284f1d787274999.jpg
On December 18, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Oreshnik missile system had been in the republic "since yesterday" and was going on combat duty. Later, Lukashenko said that no more than 10 such systems would be deployed in the country. On December 30, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Oreshnik missile system had officially been put on combat duty in Belarus. They hoped to provoke a negative reaction from the administration of US President Donald Trump toward Belarus and Russia, the source added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/oreshnik-deployed-in-belarus-can-carry-nuclear-conventional-warheads--1123365692.html
belarus
poland
ukraine
baltic states
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/19/1123686294_75:0:934:644_1920x0_80_0_0_f3f57e87c22986902fe60984e01cc57e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
belarus oreshnik missile, western countries interference in belarussian affairs, belorussian opposition
belarus oreshnik missile, western countries interference in belarussian affairs, belorussian opposition
Poland, Baltic States, Ukraine Wanted to Disrupt Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus - Source
06:39 GMT 25.02.2026 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 25.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine, using the Belarusian opposition, planned to disrupt the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus, a source familiar with the Belarusian opposition's plans told Sputnik.
On December 18, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Oreshnik missile system had been in the republic "since yesterday" and was going on combat duty. Later, Lukashenko said that no more than 10 such systems would be deployed in the country. On December 30, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Oreshnik missile system had officially been put on combat duty in Belarus.
"Already last year, at specialized events [of the Belarusian opposition] with the participation of Polish and Ukrainian representatives, coordination of actions to disrupt its possible deployment in the republic was discussed. The focus was on an information campaign: creating a media environment and creating a sense of 'escalation' among Western partners, which Minsk and Moscow were allegedly deliberately pursuing," the source said.
They hoped to provoke a negative reaction from the administration of US President Donald Trump toward Belarus and Russia, the source added.
26 December 2025, 09:30 GMT