Russia Hopes Publication of UK-French Plans to Transfer Nukes to Ukraine Will Hinder Them

Russia hopes that the publication of plans to transfer nuclear technology to Ukraine will prevent their implementation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Let's hope that the timely publication of this intelligence will ultimately prevent the implementation of these crazy, completely insane plans," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. It is strange to expect London and Paris to confirm their desire to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Peskov added.Read more about Ukraine's nuclear blackmail here.

