Russia Hopes Publication of UK-French Plans to Transfer Nukes to Ukraine Will Hinder Them
Russia hopes that the publication of plans to transfer nuclear technology to Ukraine will prevent their implementation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Let's hope that the timely publication of this intelligence will ultimately prevent the implementation of these crazy, completely insane plans," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. It is strange to expect London and Paris to confirm their desire to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Peskov added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the publication of plans to transfer nuclear technology to Ukraine will prevent their implementation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Let's hope that the timely publication of this intelligence will ultimately prevent the implementation of these crazy, completely insane plans," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
It is strange to expect London and Paris to confirm their desire to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Peskov added.
On February 24, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that France and the UK have plans for transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine. The Western states are aware that their plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons and a dirty bomb imply a gross violation of international law, primarily the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and run the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system, the statement read.
Read more about Ukraine's nuclear blackmail here.