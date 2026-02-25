https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russian-intels-exposure-of-plans-to-give-ukraine-nuclear-arms-prevented-catastrophe--expert-1123687125.html

Russian Intel’s Exposure of Plans to Give Ukraine Nuclear Arms Prevented Catastrophe — Expert

Russian Intel’s Exposure of Plans to Give Ukraine Nuclear Arms Prevented Catastrophe — Expert

Sputnik International

The information provided by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on the scheme of possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine should negate even the very idea of this global provocation, military analyst Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik

2026-02-25T10:45+0000

2026-02-25T10:45+0000

2026-02-25T10:45+0000

france

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

russia

russian foreign ministry

igor korotchenko

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123683849_0:0:1892:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_b23752d66bfe6f83079fe50aea76ace4.jpg

The release of information by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) regarding the potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine should nullify even the very idea of this global provocation and the ensuing world catastrophe, Russian military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik.On Tuesday, the SVR stated that the Western plot involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies related to nuclear arms. One possibility is the French TN75 compact warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.In his opinion, from a technical standpoint, there are no problems with transferring a nuclear warhead from one of the French nuclear technical bases to Ukraine. He also believes that the likely delivery vehicle for such a warhead could be the Flamingo cruise missile, a joint Ukrainian-British development.The plans of London and Paris to help Ukraine with nuclear weapons is a manipulation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/uk-france-plan-to-help-ukraine-with-nuclear-arms-is-manipulation---mfa-1123685634.html

france

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk france scheme on nuclear weapons for ukraine, russian foreign intelligence service on nuclear weapons for ukraine, possible transfer of nuclear weapons to ukraine