Russian Intel’s Exposure of Plans to Give Ukraine Nuclear Arms Prevented Catastrophe — Expert
The information provided by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on the scheme of possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine should negate even the very idea of this global provocation, military analyst Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik
analysis
The release of information by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) regarding the potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine should nullify even the very idea of this global provocation and the ensuing world catastrophe, Russian military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik.On Tuesday, the SVR stated that the Western plot involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies related to nuclear arms. One possibility is the French TN75 compact warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.In his opinion, from a technical standpoint, there are no problems with transferring a nuclear warhead from one of the French nuclear technical bases to Ukraine. He also believes that the likely delivery vehicle for such a warhead could be the Flamingo cruise missile, a joint Ukrainian-British development.The plans of London and Paris to help Ukraine with nuclear weapons is a manipulation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
