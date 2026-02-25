International
Russian Intel's Exposure of Plans to Give Ukraine Nuclear Arms Prevented Catastrophe — Expert
Russian Intel's Exposure of Plans to Give Ukraine Nuclear Arms Prevented Catastrophe — Expert
The information provided by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on the scheme of possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine should negate even the very idea of this global provocation, military analyst Igor Korotchenko tells Sputnik
The release of information by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) regarding the potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine should nullify even the very idea of this global provocation and the ensuing world catastrophe, Russian military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik.On Tuesday, the SVR stated that the Western plot involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies related to nuclear arms. One possibility is the French TN75 compact warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.In his opinion, from a technical standpoint, there are no problems with transferring a nuclear warhead from one of the French nuclear technical bases to Ukraine. He also believes that the likely delivery vehicle for such a warhead could be the Flamingo cruise missile, a joint Ukrainian-British development.The plans of London and Paris to help Ukraine with nuclear weapons is a manipulation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Russian Intel’s Exposure of Plans to Give Ukraine Nuclear Arms Prevented Catastrophe — Expert

10:45 GMT 25.02.2026
Warheads of nuclear missiles in France. File photo
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
The release of information by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) regarding the potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine should nullify even the very idea of this global provocation and the ensuing world catastrophe, Russian military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, the SVR stated that the Western plot involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies related to nuclear arms. One possibility is the French TN75 compact warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.
"The publication of this information by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, which is obviously based on real intelligence sources in several Western countries, including London and Paris, allows us to hope that this Anglo-French initiative will not come to fruition. Ultimately, France and the UK will abandon this provocative idea. We also expect that the United States will take the necessary measures to pressure President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer to prevent such a scenario," Korotchenko said.
In his opinion, from a technical standpoint, there are no problems with transferring a nuclear warhead from one of the French nuclear technical bases to Ukraine. He also believes that the likely delivery vehicle for such a warhead could be the Flamingo cruise missile, a joint Ukrainian-British development.
"The UK and France are preparing and are already in the process of manipulating, not rhetorically, but practically, the issue of nuclear weapons," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.
