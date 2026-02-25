https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/uk-france-plan-to-help-ukraine-with-nuclear-arms-is-manipulation---mfa-1123685634.html

UK, France Plan to Help Ukraine With Nuclear Arms is Manipulation - MFA

The plans of London and Paris to help Ukraine with nuclear weapons is a manipulation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The UK and France are preparing and are already in the process of manipulating, not rhetorically, but practically, the issue of nuclear weapons," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.On February 24, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that France and the UK have plans for transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine. The Western states are aware that their plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons and a dirty bomb imply a gross violation of international law, primarily the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and run the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system, the statement read.

