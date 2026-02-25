https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russias-fsb-says-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attack-on-military-airfield-in-krasnodar-territory-1123686991.html

Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region

Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region

The office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Krasnodar Territory said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack on a military airfield in the region, adding that a man planned to set fire to a plane on the Ukrainian special services' instructions.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory has prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian special services at one of the military airfields in the region. During the operational search activities carried out, it was established that a Russian citizen, born in 1986, proactively established contact in the WhatsApp messenger with a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee made incendiary mixtures to set fire to a military aircraft at one of the airfields of the Krasnodar Territory, the statement read.

