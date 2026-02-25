International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russias-fsb-says-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attack-on-military-airfield-in-krasnodar-territory-1123686991.html
Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region
Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region
Sputnik International
The office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Krasnodar Territory said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack on a military airfield in the region, adding that a man planned to set fire to a plane on the Ukrainian special services' instructions.
2026-02-25T09:11+0000
2026-02-25T09:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
krasnodar territory
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory has prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian special services at one of the military airfields in the region. During the operational search activities carried out, it was established that a Russian citizen, born in 1986, proactively established contact in the WhatsApp messenger with a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee made incendiary mixtures to set fire to a military aircraft at one of the airfields of the Krasnodar Territory, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/fsb-thwarts-ukrainian-agents-assassination-attempt-on-russian-serviceman-1123552829.html
russia
ukraine
krasnodar territory
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5455b8cde90415d9712be580ab57e542.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, fsb, ukraine, russian federal security service, krasnodar, terrorist attack, military airfield, fire, plane
russia, fsb, ukraine, russian federal security service, krasnodar, terrorist attack, military airfield, fire, plane

Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region

09:11 GMT 25.02.2026 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 25.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA bulletproof vest and a walkie-talkie of an FSB agent
A bulletproof vest and a walkie-talkie of an FSB agent - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2026
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KRASNODAR, Russia (Sputnik) - The Federal Security Service (FSB) office for the Krasnodar Territory reported on Wednesday that it had thwarted a planned terrorist attack on a local military airfield, stating that an individual intended to set fire to an aircraft at the behest of the Ukrainian special services.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory has prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian special services at one of the military airfields in the region. During the operational search activities carried out, it was established that a Russian citizen, born in 1986, proactively established contact in the WhatsApp messenger with a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee made incendiary mixtures to set fire to a military aircraft at one of the airfields of the Krasnodar Territory, the statement read.
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2026
Russia
FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Agent’s Assassination Attempt on Russian Serviceman
30 January, 09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала