https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russias-fsb-says-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attack-on-military-airfield-in-krasnodar-territory-1123686991.html
Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region
Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region
Sputnik International
The office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Krasnodar Territory said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack on a military airfield in the region, adding that a man planned to set fire to a plane on the Ukrainian special services' instructions.
2026-02-25T09:11+0000
2026-02-25T09:11+0000
2026-02-25T09:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
krasnodar territory
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory has prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian special services at one of the military airfields in the region. During the operational search activities carried out, it was established that a Russian citizen, born in 1986, proactively established contact in the WhatsApp messenger with a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee made incendiary mixtures to set fire to a military aircraft at one of the airfields of the Krasnodar Territory, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/fsb-thwarts-ukrainian-agents-assassination-attempt-on-russian-serviceman-1123552829.html
russia
ukraine
krasnodar territory
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5455b8cde90415d9712be580ab57e542.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, fsb, ukraine, russian federal security service, krasnodar, terrorist attack, military airfield, fire, plane
russia, fsb, ukraine, russian federal security service, krasnodar, terrorist attack, military airfield, fire, plane
Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region
09:11 GMT 25.02.2026 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 25.02.2026)
KRASNODAR, Russia (Sputnik) - The Federal Security Service (FSB) office for the Krasnodar Territory reported on Wednesday that it had thwarted a planned terrorist attack on a local military airfield, stating that an individual intended to set fire to an aircraft at the behest of the Ukrainian special services.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory has prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Ukrainian special services at one of the military airfields in the region. During the operational search activities carried out, it was established that a Russian citizen, born in 1986, proactively established contact in the WhatsApp messenger with a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee made incendiary mixtures to set fire to a military aircraft at one of the airfields of the Krasnodar Territory, the statement read.