FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Agent’s Assassination Attempt on Russian Serviceman
Sputnik International
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an agent of Ukrainian special services who was allegedly planning to assassinate a Russian serviceman in St. Petersburg, the FSB said on Friday.
"The Russian Federal Security Service has prevented illegal activity in the city of St. Petersburg by a supporter of a Ukrainian terrorist organization banned in Russia, who, acting on instructions from Ukraine's special services, was planning an attempt on a Russian serviceman's life," the statement said. The suspect established contact with a recruiter via Telegram and expressed his readiness to carry out a terrorist act in support of the Ukrainian government, the FSB said. Acting on instructions from his handler, he obtained a weapon, conducted reconnaissance of the serviceman's place of residence, and prepared for the killing, it added. In a video released by the FSB, the detained man stated that he had been tasked with killing a military officer in exchange for payment from his handler. "To eliminate the target, a military serviceman, presumably a lieutenant colonel," the suspect said in response to an officer's question about his objective. Investigators from the FSB’s St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate have opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in the activities of a terrorist organization).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an agent of Ukrainian special services who was allegedly planning to assassinate a Russian serviceman in St. Petersburg, the FSB said on Friday.
"The Russian Federal Security Service
has prevented illegal activity in the city of St. Petersburg by a supporter of a Ukrainian terrorist organization banned in Russia, who, acting on instructions from Ukraine's special services, was planning an attempt on a Russian serviceman's life," the statement said.
The suspect established contact with a recruiter via Telegram and expressed his readiness to carry out a terrorist act in support of the Ukrainian government, the FSB said. Acting on instructions from his handler, he obtained a weapon, conducted reconnaissance of the serviceman's place of residence, and prepared for the killing, it added.
"The suspect was detained by FSB officers. A loaded Makarov pistol equipped with a silencer was seized from him," the agency said.
In a video released by the FSB, the detained man stated that he had been tasked with killing a military officer in exchange for payment from his handler.
"To eliminate the target, a military serviceman, presumably a lieutenant colonel," the suspect said in response to an officer's question about his objective.
Investigators from the FSB’s St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate have opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in the activities of a terrorist organization).