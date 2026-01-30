https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/fsb-thwarts-ukrainian-agents-assassination-attempt-on-russian-serviceman-1123552829.html

FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Agent’s Assassination Attempt on Russian Serviceman

FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Agent’s Assassination Attempt on Russian Serviceman

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an agent of Ukrainian special services who was allegedly planning to assassinate a Russian serviceman in St. Petersburg, the FSB said on Friday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has prevented illegal activity in the city of St. Petersburg by a supporter of a Ukrainian terrorist organization banned in Russia, who, acting on instructions from Ukraine's special services, was planning an attempt on a Russian serviceman's life," the statement said. The suspect established contact with a recruiter via Telegram and expressed his readiness to carry out a terrorist act in support of the Ukrainian government, the FSB said. Acting on instructions from his handler, he obtained a weapon, conducted reconnaissance of the serviceman's place of residence, and prepared for the killing, it added. In a video released by the FSB, the detained man stated that he had been tasked with killing a military officer in exchange for payment from his handler. "To eliminate the target, a military serviceman, presumably a lieutenant colonel," the suspect said in response to an officer's question about his objective. Investigators from the FSB’s St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate have opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in the activities of a terrorist organization).

