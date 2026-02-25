https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/trump-to-iran-we-havent-heard-those-secret-words-1123685372.html
Trump to Iran: 'We Haven't Heard Those Secret Words'
US President Donald Trump said that he prefers diplomacy with Iran but has never heard "secret words" from the Islamic Republic that it will never have nuclear weapons.
The president confirmed that negotiations are ongoing but insisted that Tehran has not given up developing nuclear weapons."They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words: 'We will never have a nuclear weapon.' My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't let that happen," Trump said in his State of the Union address to Congress.Last month, US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of a "massive armada" to the Middle East, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln – and warned Tehran of potential attacks if it refuses to end its nuclear energy program and dismantle its ballistic missile arsenal.
Trump to Iran: 'We Haven't Heard Those Secret Words'
US President Donald Trump said that he prefers diplomacy with Iran but has never heard "secret words" from the Islamic Republic that it will never have nuclear weapons.
The president confirmed that negotiations are ongoing but insisted that Tehran has not given up developing nuclear weapons.
"They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words: 'We will never have a nuclear weapon.' My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't let that happen," Trump said in his State of the Union address to Congress.
Last month, US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of a "massive armada" to the Middle East, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln – and warned Tehran of potential attacks if it refuses to end its nuclear energy program and dismantle its ballistic missile arsenal.