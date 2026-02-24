International
What's Behind France and UK's Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Weapon?
It is nothing but “an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks,” Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.
It is nothing but “an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks,” Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.The UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia’s foreign intel service revealed.She noted that both France and the UK should realize that according to the Russian nuclear doctrine, aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear nation would be considered a joint attack by both countries, and “entail Russia’s legitimate response directly against London and Paris.”The UK and France should also know that such a transfer “would be discovered in any case and would be a flagrant and unprecedented violation, first and foremost, of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” the analyst concluded.
16:49 GMT 24.02.2026
Warheads of nuclear missiles in France. File photo
Warheads of nuclear missiles in France. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2026
© AP Photo / PATRICK GARDIN
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement on Tuesday that "London and Paris are preparing to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb."
It is nothing but "an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks," Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.
The UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia's foreign intel service revealed.
"Paris and London see the weakness of Ukraine's position in the negotiations, which is why they want to support Kiev in every way possible," Semke pointed out.
She noted that both France and the UK should realize that according to the Russian nuclear doctrine, aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear nation would be considered a joint attack by both countries, and "entail Russia's legitimate response directly against London and Paris."
"Even more, they must understand that the very fact of the Ukrainian regime using these technologies to create a 'dirty bomb' or full-fledged nuclear weapons would pose a direct threat to Russia's security and escalate the danger for the entire European region," according to Semke.
The UK and France should also know that such a transfer "would be discovered in any case and would be a flagrant and unprecedented violation, first and foremost, of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the analyst concluded.
