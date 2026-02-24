https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/whats-behind-france-and-uks-plot-to-provide-ukraine-with-nuclear-weapon-1123684121.html
What’s Behind France and UK’s Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Weapon?
What’s Behind France and UK’s Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Weapon?
Sputnik International
It is nothing but “an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks,” Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.
2026-02-24T16:49+0000
2026-02-24T16:49+0000
2026-02-24T16:49+0000
analysis
united kingdom (uk)
france
ukraine
nuclear weapons
russia
doctrine
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123683849_0:0:1892:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_b23752d66bfe6f83079fe50aea76ace4.jpg
It is nothing but “an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks,” Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.The UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia’s foreign intel service revealed.She noted that both France and the UK should realize that according to the Russian nuclear doctrine, aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear nation would be considered a joint attack by both countries, and “entail Russia’s legitimate response directly against London and Paris.”The UK and France should also know that such a transfer “would be discovered in any case and would be a flagrant and unprecedented violation, first and foremost, of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” the analyst concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukraines-nukes-free-status-must-be-preserved---russian-federation-council-speaker-1123680660.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/russia-will-have-to-use-any-weapons-if-ukraine-obtains-nuclear-technologies---medvedev-1123679272.html
united kingdom (uk)
france
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123683849_0:0:1868:1400_1920x0_80_0_0_9b09733b3d73cff2ee97998c07dcc616.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nuclear weapons, nuclear bomb, russia-ukraine-us peace talks,non-nuclear state, russian nuclear doctrine, russia’s legitimate response
nuclear weapons, nuclear bomb, russia-ukraine-us peace talks,non-nuclear state, russian nuclear doctrine, russia’s legitimate response
What’s Behind France and UK’s Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Weapon?
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement on Tuesday that "London and Paris are preparing to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb.”
It is nothing but “an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks,” Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.
The UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons
to Ukraine, Russia’s foreign intel service revealed.
“Paris and London see the weakness of Ukraine's position in the negotiations, which is why they want to support Kiev in every way possible,” Semke pointed out.
She noted that both France and the UK should realize that according to the Russian nuclear doctrine, aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear nation would be considered a joint attack by both countries, and “entail Russia’s legitimate response directly against London and Paris.”
“Even more, they must understand that the very fact of the Ukrainian regime using these technologies to create a ‘dirty bomb’ or full-fledged nuclear weapons would pose a direct threat to Russia's security and escalate the danger for the entire European region,” according to Semke.
The UK and France should also know that such a transfer “would be discovered in any case and would be a flagrant and unprecedented violation, first and foremost, of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” the analyst concluded.