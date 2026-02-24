https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/whats-behind-france-and-uks-plot-to-provide-ukraine-with-nuclear-weapon-1123684121.html

What’s Behind France and UK’s Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Weapon?

What’s Behind France and UK’s Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Weapon?

Sputnik International

It is nothing but “an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks,” Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.

2026-02-24T16:49+0000

2026-02-24T16:49+0000

2026-02-24T16:49+0000

analysis

united kingdom (uk)

france

ukraine

nuclear weapons

russia

doctrine

talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123683849_0:0:1892:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_b23752d66bfe6f83079fe50aea76ace4.jpg

It is nothing but “an attempt to exert pressure on the upcoming Russia–Ukraine–US peace talks,” Russian political analyst Yulia Semke told Sputnik.The UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia’s foreign intel service revealed.She noted that both France and the UK should realize that according to the Russian nuclear doctrine, aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear nation would be considered a joint attack by both countries, and “entail Russia’s legitimate response directly against London and Paris.”The UK and France should also know that such a transfer “would be discovered in any case and would be a flagrant and unprecedented violation, first and foremost, of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” the analyst concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukraines-nukes-free-status-must-be-preserved---russian-federation-council-speaker-1123680660.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/russia-will-have-to-use-any-weapons-if-ukraine-obtains-nuclear-technologies---medvedev-1123679272.html

united kingdom (uk)

france

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons, nuclear bomb, russia-ukraine-us peace talks,non-nuclear state, russian nuclear doctrine, russia’s legitimate response