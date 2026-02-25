https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/us-state-department-urged-ukraine-to-cease-attacks-on-us-interests-1123685789.html
US State Department Urged Ukraine to Cease Attacks on US Interests
The administration of US President Donald Trump warned the Ukrainian government that Ukraine's strikes on a Russian oil facility in the Black Sea late last year impacted US investments in Kazakhstan, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna said.
In late November 2025, Ukrainian drones attacked critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport. As a result, Kazakh oil exports also declined. The ambassador noted that the State Department's message emphasized the United States' current lack of economic interests in Ukraine comparable to those in Kazakhstan, and lamented that, in "35 years of Ukraine independence, having so many chances, we never brought ourselves to the situation where we can do the same." US oil and gas company Chevron is a major shareholder in the CPC, which transports oil from Kazakhstan's fields to the Black Sea for export.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump warned the Ukrainian government that Ukraine's strikes on a Russian oil facility in the Black Sea late last year impacted US investments in Kazakhstan, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna said.
In late November 2025, Ukrainian drones attacked critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport. As a result, Kazakh oil exports also declined.
"We have been hearing that Ukrainian attacks to Novorossiysk affected some of the American investments which are being performed through Kazakhstan. And we have heard from Department of State that we should refrain from, from, you know, attacking American interests," Stefanishyna told CNN on Tuesday.
The ambassador noted that the State Department's message emphasized the United States' current lack of economic interests in Ukraine comparable to those in Kazakhstan, and lamented that, in "35 years of Ukraine independence, having so many chances, we never brought ourselves to the situation where we can do the same."
US oil and gas company Chevron is a major shareholder in the CPC, which transports oil from Kazakhstan's fields to the Black Sea for export.