Western Troops Won't Step Into Ukraine Without Russia's Approval - Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil would be a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances. President Vladimir Putin warned that foreign forces in Ukraine would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.

"A growing number of members of the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' had privately admitted that their contributions to the mission depended on permission from the Russian president," The Telegraph reports, citing sources. Some members of the coalition have specified they will only deploy troops "if there’s Russian consent." The main concern is that without Russia's approval, any European force deployed to Ukraine could be viewed as a legitimate military target for military strikes, the report adds, recalling Russia's warnings. This means that the UK-French plan to enforce any ceasefire could be derailed by Russia, The Telegraph stipulates. Earlier, UK PM Keir Starmer announced that Britain and France have signed a declaration of intent to deploy troops in Ukraine in case of peace deal with Russia, with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting thousands of troops could be deployed.

