International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/afghanistan-launched-retaliatory-operation-against-pakistan---military-official-1123699089.html
Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official
Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official
Sputnik International
The Afghan armed forces have launched an operation in response to Pakistani air force bombings on their territory, a spokesman for Afghanistan's 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps said on Thursday.
2026-02-26T16:58+0000
2026-02-26T17:07+0000
world
afghanistan
pakistan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097815274_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e1b8877713166fd7d81b3747e0c19e.jpg
"Retaliatory attacks by Afghan government forces on Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's eastern provinces have begun. Three enemy posts have been captured to date," the spokesman told TOLOnews Plus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/afghanistan-vows-measured-response-to-pakistans-airstrikes---defense-ministry-1123670320.html
afghanistan
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097815274_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f32ce747d7b87d76de6de55ba4e224.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, pakistan, strike, armed forces, bombing, air force, retaliatory operation
afghanistan, pakistan, strike, armed forces, bombing, air force, retaliatory operation

Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official

16:58 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 17:07 GMT 26.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulAfghan security personnel inspect a damaged building in the aftermath of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 4, 2021.
Afghan security personnel inspect a damaged building in the aftermath of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2026
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Afghan armed forces have launched an operation in response to Pakistani air force bombings on their territory, a spokesman for Afghanistan's 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps said on Thursday.
"Retaliatory attacks by Afghan government forces on Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's eastern provinces have begun. Three enemy posts have been captured to date," the spokesman told TOLOnews Plus.
Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2026
Military
Afghanistan Vows Measured Response to Pakistan's Airstrikes - Defense Ministry
22 February, 09:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала