https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/afghanistan-launched-retaliatory-operation-against-pakistan---military-official-1123699089.html

Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official

Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official

Sputnik International

The Afghan armed forces have launched an operation in response to Pakistani air force bombings on their territory, a spokesman for Afghanistan's 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps said on Thursday.

2026-02-26T16:58+0000

2026-02-26T16:58+0000

2026-02-26T17:07+0000

world

afghanistan

pakistan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097815274_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e1b8877713166fd7d81b3747e0c19e.jpg

"Retaliatory attacks by Afghan government forces on Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's eastern provinces have begun. Three enemy posts have been captured to date," the spokesman told TOLOnews Plus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/afghanistan-vows-measured-response-to-pakistans-airstrikes---defense-ministry-1123670320.html

afghanistan

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

afghanistan, pakistan, strike, armed forces, bombing, air force, retaliatory operation