https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/afghanistan-launched-retaliatory-operation-against-pakistan---military-official-1123699089.html
Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official
Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official
Sputnik International
The Afghan armed forces have launched an operation in response to Pakistani air force bombings on their territory, a spokesman for Afghanistan's 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps said on Thursday.
2026-02-26T16:58+0000
2026-02-26T16:58+0000
2026-02-26T17:07+0000
world
afghanistan
pakistan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097815274_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e1b8877713166fd7d81b3747e0c19e.jpg
"Retaliatory attacks by Afghan government forces on Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's eastern provinces have begun. Three enemy posts have been captured to date," the spokesman told TOLOnews Plus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/afghanistan-vows-measured-response-to-pakistans-airstrikes---defense-ministry-1123670320.html
afghanistan
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097815274_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f32ce747d7b87d76de6de55ba4e224.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, pakistan, strike, armed forces, bombing, air force, retaliatory operation
afghanistan, pakistan, strike, armed forces, bombing, air force, retaliatory operation
Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official
16:58 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 17:07 GMT 26.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Afghan armed forces have launched an operation in response to Pakistani air force bombings on their territory, a spokesman for Afghanistan's 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps said on Thursday.
"Retaliatory attacks by Afghan government forces on Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's eastern provinces have begun. Three enemy posts have been captured to date," the spokesman told TOLOnews Plus.