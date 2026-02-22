https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/afghanistan-vows-measured-response-to-pakistans-airstrikes---defense-ministry-1123670320.html

Afghanistan Vows Measured Response to Pakistan's Airstrikes - Defense Ministry

Afghanistan will deliver a measured and appropriate response at the right moment to Pakistan's act of aggression, which killed dozens of Afghan civilians, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan Air Force airstrikes overnight killed 23 civilians, including women and children, in the border provinces of Paktika and Nangarhar. "In continuation of past violations [of Afghanistan's sovereignty], the Pakistani military regime has again launched airstrikes against several civilian targets in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, including madrassas and residential buildings. As a result of these attacks, dozens of innocent civilians, including women and children, were killed and injured," the statement read. The ministry strongly condemned this blatant violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty as a criminal act and gross breach of international law, good neighborly principles, and Islamic values. The Afghan military command views attacks on civilian facilities and religious centers as evidence of the Pakistani army's "failures in intelligence and security." "Such repeated violations will never be able to mask their internal failures," the ministry said. On Saturday, Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that its forces struck seven camps and shelters of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated Wilayah Khorasan (an Islamic State branch, both banned as terrorists in Russia) in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.

