https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/afghanistan-vows-measured-response-to-pakistans-airstrikes---defense-ministry-1123670320.html
Afghanistan Vows Measured Response to Pakistan's Airstrikes - Defense Ministry
Afghanistan Vows Measured Response to Pakistan's Airstrikes - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Afghanistan will deliver a measured and appropriate response at the right moment to Pakistan's act of aggression, which killed dozens of Afghan civilians, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-02-22T09:06+0000
2026-02-22T09:06+0000
2026-02-22T09:06+0000
military
pakistan
afghanistan
pakistan air force
defense ministry
airstrike
airspace
airstrikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107853/41/1078534139_0:148:2989:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_dee9fce158d934caa0446962fcce92e0.jpg
Earlier in the day, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan Air Force airstrikes overnight killed 23 civilians, including women and children, in the border provinces of Paktika and Nangarhar. "In continuation of past violations [of Afghanistan's sovereignty], the Pakistani military regime has again launched airstrikes against several civilian targets in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, including madrassas and residential buildings. As a result of these attacks, dozens of innocent civilians, including women and children, were killed and injured," the statement read. The ministry strongly condemned this blatant violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty as a criminal act and gross breach of international law, good neighborly principles, and Islamic values. The Afghan military command views attacks on civilian facilities and religious centers as evidence of the Pakistani army's "failures in intelligence and security." "Such repeated violations will never be able to mask their internal failures," the ministry said. On Saturday, Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that its forces struck seven camps and shelters of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated Wilayah Khorasan (an Islamic State branch, both banned as terrorists in Russia) in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251019/pakistan-afghanistan-agree-to-immediate-ceasefire--qatari-foreign-ministry-1122987530.html
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107853/41/1078534139_176:0:2811:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_f660898558ae3f0c377c61b2d819cb0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pakistan's airstrikes, pakistan's act of aggression, afghan civilians, afghanistan will deliver a measured and appropriate response
pakistan's airstrikes, pakistan's act of aggression, afghan civilians, afghanistan will deliver a measured and appropriate response
Afghanistan Vows Measured Response to Pakistan's Airstrikes - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan will deliver a measured and appropriate response at the right moment to Pakistan's act of aggression, which killed dozens of Afghan civilians, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan Air Force airstrikes overnight killed 23 civilians, including women and children, in the border provinces of Paktika and Nangarhar.
"In continuation of past violations [of Afghanistan's sovereignty], the Pakistani military regime has again launched airstrikes against several civilian targets in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, including madrassas and residential buildings. As a result of these attacks, dozens of innocent civilians, including women and children, were killed and injured," the statement read.
The ministry strongly condemned this blatant violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty as a criminal act and gross breach of international law, good neighborly principles, and Islamic values.
"The Defense Ministry considers it a religious and national duty to protect the country's borders and ensure the safety of the people. It warns that a necessary and thoughtful response to this act will be delivered at the appropriate time," the statement read.
The Afghan military command views attacks on civilian facilities and religious centers as evidence of the Pakistani army's "failures in intelligence and security."
"Such repeated violations will never be able to mask their internal failures," the ministry said.
On Saturday, Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that its forces struck seven camps and shelters of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated Wilayah Khorasan (an Islamic State branch, both banned as terrorists in Russia) in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border
region.
19 October 2025, 05:10 GMT