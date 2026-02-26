https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/britain-and-france-plot-a-nuclear-false-flag-strike-against-russia-analyst-1123694093.html
Britain, France Cooking Up Nuclear False Flag Against Russia - Analyst
The EU elites are not happy with them being sidelined in the Ukraine peace talks so Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron may be trying to use the nuclear issue to get themselves a place at the negotiating table, Bureau of Military-Political Analysis' head Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
The EU elites are not happy with them being sidelined in the Ukraine peace talks so Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron may be trying to use the nuclear card to get themselves a place at the negotiating tableBritain and France may be seeking to stage a false flag attack: a nuclear warhead detonation that would be blamed on Russia.Providing Ukraine with a nuclear weapon to be used against Russia seems unlikely as it would inevitably make the supplier of the said nuke a target of Russia’s retaliatory strike.There is also the prospect of Ukraine producing a ‘dirty bomb’ – essentially a radioactive waste container strapped to an explosive device that, upon detonation, would contaminate a large territory.The nuclear weapon or ‘dirty bomb’ use remains a viable scenario for Ukraine and its Western sponsors, likely to falsely accuse Russia of a heinous crime against humanity and thus leverage global opinion to stop the Russian forces’ advance.Russia's ResponseDue to the risks involved, Russia is going to use all available international platforms such as the UN and the UNSC to prevent Ukraine from obtaining nuclear weapons, Milhailov notes.This situation, he suggests, proves that a new global nuclear arms treaty is needed, and that Britain and France – primary instigators of the current nuclear tensions – must be included in it.
Britain, France Cooking Up Nuclear False Flag Against Russia - Analyst
12:13 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 26.02.2026)
The UK-French nuclear weapon plot in Ukraine may be aimed at achieving several objectives, Bureau of Military-Political Analysis’ head Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
The EU elites are not happy with them being sidelined in the Ukraine peace talks so Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron may be trying to use the nuclear card to get themselves a place at the negotiating table
Britain and France may be seeking to stage a false flag attack: a nuclear warhead detonation that would be blamed on Russia.
Providing Ukraine with a nuclear weapon to be used against Russia seems unlikely as it would inevitably make the supplier of the said nuke a target of Russia’s retaliatory strike.
There is also the prospect of Ukraine producing a ‘dirty bomb’ – essentially a radioactive waste container strapped to an explosive device that, upon detonation, would contaminate a large territory.
The nuclear weapon or ‘dirty bomb’ use remains a viable scenario for Ukraine and its Western sponsors, likely to falsely accuse Russia of a heinous crime against humanity and thus leverage global opinion to stop the Russian forces’ advance.
Due to the risks involved, Russia is going to use all available international platforms such as the UN and the UNSC to prevent Ukraine from obtaining nuclear weapons, Milhailov notes.
This situation, he suggests, proves that a new global nuclear arms treaty is needed, and that Britain and France – primary instigators of the current nuclear tensions – must be included in it.