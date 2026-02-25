https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/uk-and-french-elites-cynically-turning-europe-into-nuclear-testing-ground---expert-1123688723.html

UK and French Elites Cynically Turning Europe Into Nuclear Testing Ground - Expert

UK and French Elites Cynically Turning Europe Into Nuclear Testing Ground - Expert

Sputnik International

The UK and France’s plan to transfer atomic weapons to Ukraine is a blatant act of nuclear blackmail aimed at Russia, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.

2026-02-25T13:07+0000

2026-02-25T13:07+0000

2026-02-25T13:07+0000

analysis

ukraine

france

nato

trident

chernobyl

army tactical missile system (atacms)

united kingdom (uk)

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6497082ff152c4c2d8885f4b7495e2a5.jpg

The UK and France’s plan to transfer atomic weapons to Ukraine is a blatant act of nuclear blackmail aimed at Russia, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.He lays out the options the Ukraine regime has on the table: 'Ukrainian Dirty Bomb Could Be Ready Soon' Nuclear Anarchy What Risks Does This Entail?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russian-intels-exposure-of-plans-to-give-ukraine-nuclear-arms-prevented-catastrophe--expert-1123687125.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukrainian-nukes-uk-and-france-trying-to-drag-us-into-nuclear-conflict-with-russia-1123683603.html

ukraine

france

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukrainian nuclear weapons, ukrainian dirty bomb, uk and france seek to provide ukraine with nuclear weapons, tn75, trident, nuclear warhead, holbrook, radioactive materials, spent nuclear fuel in ukraine