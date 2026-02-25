https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/uk-and-french-elites-cynically-turning-europe-into-nuclear-testing-ground---expert-1123688723.html
UK and French Elites Cynically Turning Europe Into Nuclear Testing Ground - Expert
The UK and France’s plan to transfer atomic weapons to Ukraine is a blatant act of nuclear blackmail aimed at Russia, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.
He lays out the options the Ukraine regime has on the table: 'Ukrainian Dirty Bomb Could Be Ready Soon' Nuclear Anarchy What Risks Does This Entail?
UK and French Elites Cynically Turning Europe Into Nuclear Testing Ground - Expert
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
The UK and France’s plan to transfer atomic weapons to Ukraine is a blatant act of nuclear blackmail aimed at Russia, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.
"Western elites are cynically turning Europe into a testing ground for nuclear disaster
, ignoring that triggering such a scenario would automatically activate strategic deterrence doctrines and guarantee the destruction of the threat’s source," Stepanov says.
He lays out the options the Ukraine regime has on the table:
a "dirty bomb" – radiological weapons
capable of contaminating targeted areas
TN75 warheads from France’s M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile with a yield of 100–110 kilotons
warheads from a British-modified Trident intercontinental missile (Holbrook variant) with a yield of up to 100 kilotons
'Ukrainian Dirty Bomb Could Be Ready Soon'
Ukraine’s tech base spans the Kharkov Physical-Technical Institute and spent nuclear fuel stocks at active nuclear reactors and Chernobyl
Ukraine could pair isotopes like cesium-137 or cobalt-60 with delivery systems already in its arsenal: upgraded Neptune missiles, Storm Shadow and ATACMS
"The exposure of [the UK and France’s] intentions and the launch of organizational planning to deliver [nuclear] munitions to [Ukraine] clearly signal a political decision to push the escalation into an uncontrollable phase," warns the pundit.
What Risks Does This Entail?
Trashing of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
A dangerous slide into nuclear anarchy, with unchecked spread of materials and warheads
Could spiral the escalation into a direct Russia–NATO conflict
"If the situation escalates into a direct NATO–Russia conflict, Europe — with its dense infrastructure and major urban centers — would no longer exist as we know it," Stepanov concludes.