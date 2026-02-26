https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/great-american-exodus-citizens-flee-high-costs--chaos-for-safer-shores-1123694461.html
Great American Exodus: Citizens Flee High Costs & Chaos For Safer Shores
In 2025, for the first time since the Great Depression, the US experienced negative net migration, according to analysis by The Wall Street Journal and a Brookings Institution report.
There was a significant drop-off in entries to the US in 2025 relative to 2024.2025 net migration was estimated between -10,000 and -295,000, according to the Brookings Institution report.Continued negative net migration for 2026 is also likely, per the study.Currently, an estimated 4–9 million Americans reside abroad, with requests to renounce US citizenship jumping 48% in 2024. Roughly over 100,000 students study abroad for cheaper degrees.Americans are heading overseas, seeking: Where Are Americans Moving? The backlog of Americans seeking to renounce US citizenship suggests a clear, long-term trend.
There was a significant drop-off in entries to the US in 2025 relative to 2024.
2025 net migration was estimated between -10,000 and -295,000, according to the Brookings Institution report.
Continued negative net migration for 2026 is also likely, per the study.
Currently, an estimated 4–9 million Americans reside abroad, with requests to renounce US citizenship jumping 48% in 2024. Roughly over 100,000 students study abroad for cheaper degrees.
Americans are heading overseas, seeking:
Where Are Americans Moving?
Portugal – American residents have surged over 500% since the pandemic, growing 36% in 2024 alone
Spain & Netherlands – The number of Americans has nearly doubled in the past decade
Czech Republic – American residents have more than doubled over 10 years
Germany – In 2025, more Americans moved there than Germans moved to the US
Ireland – Welcomed 10,000 Americans in 2025, roughly double 2024’s influx
United Kingdom – Americans are applying for citizenship at the highest rate since 2004 (6,600 in the year to March 2025)
The backlog of Americans seeking to renounce US citizenship suggests a clear, long-term trend.
17 December 2025, 07:07 GMT