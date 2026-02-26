https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/great-american-exodus-citizens-flee-high-costs--chaos-for-safer-shores-1123694461.html

Great American Exodus: Citizens Flee High Costs & Chaos For Safer Shores

In 2025, for the first time since the Great Depression, the US experienced negative net migration, according to analysis by The Wall Street Journal and a Brookings Institution report.

There was a significant drop-off in entries to the US in 2025 relative to 2024.2025 net migration was estimated between -10,000 and -295,000, according to the Brookings Institution report.Continued negative net migration for 2026 is also likely, per the study.Currently, an estimated 4–9 million Americans reside abroad, with requests to renounce US citizenship jumping 48% in 2024. Roughly over 100,000 students study abroad for cheaper degrees.Americans are heading overseas, seeking: Where Are Americans Moving? The backlog of Americans seeking to renounce US citizenship suggests a clear, long-term trend.

