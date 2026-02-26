https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/kim-jong-un-vows-terrible-retaliation-for-any-military-acts-against-north-korea-1123690924.html
Kim Jong-un Vows 'Terrible' Retaliation for Any Military Acts Against North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared the country's military readiness to deliver merciless retaliation in response to any hostile military actions against the country.
"Our army will deliver terrible retaliatory attacks to any forces the moment they commit hostile military acts of infringing upon our national sovereignty and security interests," Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying at a military parade commemorating the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). Kim added that, as "the international peace mechanism has been demolished", protecting the nation and people's right to existence and development has become a matter of utmost national importance and the primary duty of the armed forces. Kim also noted the army's role not only in defense but in socialist construction as well, describing it as a "banner of advance" across all sectors of national development. He also said that North Korean armed forces are fully ready to cope with any circumstances and the country's army must remain perpetually strong so that adversaries fear it. To achieve this, Kim called for basing readiness on unshakable ideological preparedness "for breaking the enemy's will to fight a war and annihilating them," emphasizing the steely military discipline where the entire army operates as one.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared the country's military readiness to deliver merciless retaliation in response to any hostile military actions against the country.
"Our army will deliver terrible retaliatory attacks to any forces the moment they commit hostile military acts of infringing upon our national sovereignty and security interests," Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying at a military parade commemorating the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
Kim added that, as "the international peace mechanism has been demolished", protecting the nation and people's right to existence and development has become a matter of utmost national importance and the primary duty of the armed forces.
"I also pay heartfelt tribute to all the officers and soldiers of our army who are devoting everything precious to our sacred cause," the North Korean leader said, expressing deep gratitude to all party organizations, members, workers, and military personnel.
Kim also noted the army's role not only in defense but in socialist construction as well, describing it as a "banner of advance" across all sectors of national development.
He also said that North Korean armed forces are fully ready to cope with any circumstances and the country's army must remain perpetually strong so that adversaries fear it. To achieve this, Kim called for basing readiness on unshakable ideological preparedness "for breaking the enemy's will to fight a war and annihilating them," emphasizing the steely military discipline where the entire army operates as one.