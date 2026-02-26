https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/new-round-of-iran-us-nuclear-talks-to-take-place-in-geneva-1123691170.html
New Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Take Place in Geneva
New Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Take Place in Geneva
Sputnik International
A third round of talks between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program is expected to take place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday.
2026-02-26T06:01+0000
2026-02-26T06:01+0000
2026-02-26T06:01+0000
world
middle east
donald trump
steve witkoff
jared kushner
tehran
geneva
switzerland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0e/1121868108_0:0:2003:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_0965baa03b54697646d5a84c5bd0f3ea.jpg
A third round of talks between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program is expected to take place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday with Oman's mediation amid the increased US military presence in the Middle East and a rising number of reports of possible military actions against Tehran. US President Donald Trump has said that he is considering to carry out limited strikes on Iran. Trump has also called on Tehran to make a deal, warning that if it does not, Iran will face a "bad day." In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has warned that aggression against Iran will exclude the possibility of negotiations. The US is expected to be represented by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, while the Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US wants Iran to dismantle uranium enrichment facilities and forgo enrichment on its territory, accusing Tehran of preparing to produce nuclear weapon. Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/uae-foreign-minister-discussed-mideast-situation-with-us-vice-president---reports-1123691052.html
tehran
geneva
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0e/1121868108_182:0:1962:1335_1920x0_80_0_0_87657a9e900266a1e683bef198a9d08e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
a third round of talks between iran and the united states regarding tehran's nuclear program is expected to take place in the swiss city of geneva on thursday.
a third round of talks between iran and the united states regarding tehran's nuclear program is expected to take place in the swiss city of geneva on thursday.
New Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Take Place in Geneva
A third round of talks between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program is expected to take place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday.
A third round of talks between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program is expected to take place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday with Oman's mediation amid the increased US military presence in the Middle East and a rising number of reports of possible military actions against Tehran.
US President Donald Trump has said that he is considering to carry out limited strikes on Iran. Trump has also called on Tehran to make a deal, warning that if it does not, Iran will face a "bad day." In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has warned that aggression against Iran will exclude the possibility of negotiations.
The US is expected to be represented by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, while the Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US wants Iran to dismantle uranium enrichment facilities and forgo enrichment on its territory, accusing Tehran of preparing to produce nuclear weapon. Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.