North Korea Open to Rapprochement If US Respects Its Nuclear Status - Kim Jong-un

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang has no reason not to pursue rapprochement with the United States if Washington abandons hostility and respects North Korea's nuclear status.

"If the US respects the present position of our [nuclear] state specified in the Constitution of the DPRK and withdraws its hostile policy toward the DPRK, there is no reason why we cannot get on well with the US," Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying at a military parade commemorating the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). He added that over the past five years, the WPK has permanently enshrined the country's status as a nuclear state, signaling to adversaries that until the world completely changes, Pyongyang will under no circumstances abandon nuclear weapons. Kim said that further expanding and strengthening the state's nuclear armed forces, the core of the armed forces in implementing war deterrence and war-fighting strategy, and consistently exercising the right of a nuclear state, represents the party's unwavering will. Kim added that Pyongyang intends to modernize strike capabilities and nuclear weapons control systems, enhance nuclear force combat readiness through exercises, and improve nuclear crisis response systems. He also prioritized equipping the country's naval forces with nuclear weapons as part of efforts to strengthen the military. Kim added that the expansion and strengthening of aggressive US-led blocs in the Asia-Pacific region and their military actions, which exceed limits, are creating an unusual situation that seriously threatens security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

