https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russia-and-belarus-jointly-resist-sanctions-pressure-cooperate-in-field-of-foreign-policy-defense-1123695041.html
Russia, Belarus Team up to Resist Sanctions, Cooperate on Foreign Policy & Defense
Russia, Belarus Team up to Resist Sanctions, Cooperate on Foreign Policy & Defense
Sputnik International
The process of deepening the integration of Russia and Belarus is natural and mutually beneficial, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2026-02-26T12:28+0000
2026-02-26T12:28+0000
2026-02-26T12:56+0000
world
russia
belarus
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1a/1123695355_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bbe6e75e3b4c3c6f7631f4355f3c3047.jpg
"The process of deepening integration between our two countries is logical, natural and, I would like to emphasize this, mutually beneficial. It is based on the indestructible bonds of fraternal friendship, centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness, mutual support, and common cultural, spiritual, and moral values of the Russian and Belarusian peoples," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow.Russia and Belarus have achieved much in the development of the Union State through coordinated efforts, the president said, adding that favorable conditions have been created on the territory of the Union State for the implementation of macroeconomic policy.Additionally, Russia and Belarus jointly resist sanctions pressure, Putin said.Russia and Belarus closely cooperate in the field of foreign policy and defense, Putin also said.The approaches of Russia and Belarus to topical international issues are always close or even coincide, Putin said, adding that both countries will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the security of the Union State with all available ways and means.Russia and Belarus stand for the formation of a just and multipolar world, Russian President said.Russia and Belarus also strive to participate constructively in solving global and regional problems, the president added.The practical implementation of the Treaty on security guarantees within the Union State framework has begun, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/putin-meets-with-belarusian-president-lukashenko-in-moscow-1123693617.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1a/1123695355_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4369c23654a2d8a0500cc43098f2a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, belarus, putin, lukashenko, kremlin, meeting, cooperation, sanctions, foreign policy, pressure, defense, support
russia, belarus, putin, lukashenko, kremlin, meeting, cooperation, sanctions, foreign policy, pressure, defense, support
Russia, Belarus Team up to Resist Sanctions, Cooperate on Foreign Policy & Defense
12:28 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 26.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of deepening the integration of Russia and Belarus is natural and mutually beneficial, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The process of deepening integration between our two countries is logical, natural and, I would like to emphasize this, mutually beneficial. It is based on the indestructible bonds of fraternal friendship, centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness, mutual support, and common cultural, spiritual, and moral values of the Russian and Belarusian peoples," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow.
Russia and Belarus have achieved much in the development of the Union State through coordinated efforts, the president said, adding that favorable conditions have been created on the territory of the Union State for the implementation of macroeconomic policy.
Additionally, Russia and Belarus jointly resist sanctions pressure, Putin said.
Russia and Belarus closely cooperate in the field of foreign policy and defense, Putin also said.
"I would like to note that Russia and Belarus closely cooperate as allies in the field of foreign policy and defense," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow.
The approaches of Russia and Belarus to topical international issues are always close or even coincide, Putin said, adding that both countries will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the security of the Union State with all available ways and means.
Russia and Belarus stand for the formation of a just and multipolar world, Russian President said.
"We advocate the formation of a truly just, multipolar world," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow.
Russia and Belarus also strive to participate constructively in solving global and regional problems, the president added.
The practical implementation of the Treaty on security guarantees within the Union State framework has begun, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.
"The geopolitical situation objectively sets us the task of being ready to jointly respond to any challenges. The practical implementation of the Treaty on security guarantees within the framework of the Union State has begun. In December, the Oreshnik missile system went on combat duty in Belarus, as we agreed," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow.