Russia, Belarus Team up to Resist Sanctions, Cooperate on Foreign Policy & Defense

The process of deepening the integration of Russia and Belarus is natural and mutually beneficial, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The process of deepening integration between our two countries is logical, natural and, I would like to emphasize this, mutually beneficial. It is based on the indestructible bonds of fraternal friendship, centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness, mutual support, and common cultural, spiritual, and moral values of the Russian and Belarusian peoples," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Moscow.Russia and Belarus have achieved much in the development of the Union State through coordinated efforts, the president said, adding that favorable conditions have been created on the territory of the Union State for the implementation of macroeconomic policy.Additionally, Russia and Belarus jointly resist sanctions pressure, Putin said.Russia and Belarus closely cooperate in the field of foreign policy and defense, Putin also said.The approaches of Russia and Belarus to topical international issues are always close or even coincide, Putin said, adding that both countries will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the security of the Union State with all available ways and means.Russia and Belarus stand for the formation of a just and multipolar world, Russian President said.Russia and Belarus also strive to participate constructively in solving global and regional problems, the president added.The practical implementation of the Treaty on security guarantees within the Union State framework has begun, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

