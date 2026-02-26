International
Russia Slams Boat Incident Off Cuba as US Aggressive Provocation
Russia Slams Boat Incident Off Cuba as US Aggressive Provocation
The boat incident off Cuba is an aggressive provocation by the United States to escalate the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
The boat incident off Cuba is an aggressive provocation by the United States to escalate the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.An accomplice of an armed group that arrived by boat from the United States and clashed with Cuban border guards has been detained in the republic, Cuba's Interior Ministry said.Cuban citizen Duniel Hernandez Santos sent from the US to facilitate the armed incursion was detained and has now confessed to his actions, the ministry said.An arsenal of weapons was seized from the Florida-registered speedboat that was neutralized in a shootout off the coast of Cuba. The weapons seized included assault rifles, handguns, homemade explosive devices such as Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests, telescopic sights, and camouflage uniforms.
Russia Slams Boat Incident Off Cuba as US Aggressive Provocation

The Cuban Interior Ministry has stated that a US-flagged boat entered Cuban waters and opened fire, and Cuban border guards returned fire and killed four people aboard the vessel.
The boat incident off Cuba is an aggressive provocation by the United States to escalate the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"It is an aggressive provocation by the United States aimed at escalating the situation and detonating the conflict," Zakharova said.
An accomplice of an armed group that arrived by boat from the United States and clashed with Cuban border guards has been detained in the republic, Cuba's Interior Ministry said.
Cuban citizen Duniel Hernandez Santos sent from the US to facilitate the armed incursion was detained and has now confessed to his actions, the ministry said.
An arsenal of weapons was seized from the Florida-registered speedboat that was neutralized in a shootout off the coast of Cuba. The weapons seized included assault rifles, handguns, homemade explosive devices such as Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests, telescopic sights, and camouflage uniforms.
