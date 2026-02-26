https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russia-slams-boat-incident-off-cuba-as-us-aggressive-provocation-1123691620.html

Russia Slams Boat Incident Off Cuba as US Aggressive Provocation

The boat incident off Cuba is an aggressive provocation by the United States to escalate the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

The boat incident off Cuba is an aggressive provocation by the United States to escalate the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.An accomplice of an armed group that arrived by boat from the United States and clashed with Cuban border guards has been detained in the republic, Cuba's Interior Ministry said.Cuban citizen Duniel Hernandez Santos sent from the US to facilitate the armed incursion was detained and has now confessed to his actions, the ministry said.An arsenal of weapons was seized from the Florida-registered speedboat that was neutralized in a shootout off the coast of Cuba. The weapons seized included assault rifles, handguns, homemade explosive devices such as Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests, telescopic sights, and camouflage uniforms.

