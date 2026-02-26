https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-fsb-prevents-terrorist-attack-against-senior-military-officer-in-st-petersburg-1123692394.html
Russia's FSB Prevents Terrorist Attack Against Senior Military Officer in St. Petersburg
Russia's FSB Prevents Terrorist Attack Against Senior Military Officer in St. Petersburg
Sputnik International
A terrorist attack against a high-ranking military officer of the Russian Defense Ministry was prevented in St. Petersburg, and two Russians who acted in the interests of the special services of Ukraine were detained, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.
2026-02-26T09:20+0000
2026-02-26T09:20+0000
2026-02-26T09:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of St. Petersburg suppressed the illegal activities of two Russian citizens who, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, planned to commit a terrorist act against a high-ranking serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense using an improvised explosive device," the statement said.Two Ukrainian agents planted a bomb under a soldier's car, the FSB said, adding that the explosive device was uncovered and defused. "The attackers were detained and confessed. The issue of opening a criminal case is being resolved," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russias-fsb-says-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attack-on-military-airfield-in-krasnodar-territory-1123686991.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, attack, st. petersburg, terrorists, fsb, senior military officer, russian citizens, ukraine, case, instructions, serviceman
russia, attack, st. petersburg, terrorists, fsb, senior military officer, russian citizens, ukraine, case, instructions, serviceman
Russia's FSB Prevents Terrorist Attack Against Senior Military Officer in St. Petersburg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack against a high-ranking military officer of the Russian Defense Ministry was prevented in St. Petersburg, and two Russians who acted in the interests of the special services of Ukraine were detained, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of St. Petersburg suppressed the illegal activities of two Russian citizens who, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, planned to commit a terrorist act against a high-ranking serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense using an improvised explosive device," the statement said.
Two Ukrainian agents planted a bomb under a soldier's car, the FSB said, adding that the explosive device was uncovered and defused.
"The attackers were detained and confessed. The issue of opening a criminal case is being resolved," the statement said.