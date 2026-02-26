https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russias-fsb-prevents-terrorist-attack-against-senior-military-officer-in-st-petersburg-1123692394.html

Russia's FSB Prevents Terrorist Attack Against Senior Military Officer in St. Petersburg

A terrorist attack against a high-ranking military officer of the Russian Defense Ministry was prevented in St. Petersburg, and two Russians who acted in the interests of the special services of Ukraine were detained, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of St. Petersburg suppressed the illegal activities of two Russian citizens who, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, planned to commit a terrorist act against a high-ranking serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense using an improvised explosive device," the statement said.Two Ukrainian agents planted a bomb under a soldier's car, the FSB said, adding that the explosive device was uncovered and defused. "The attackers were detained and confessed. The issue of opening a criminal case is being resolved," the statement said.

