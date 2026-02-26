International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's FSB Prevents Terrorist Attack Against Senior Military Officer in St. Petersburg
Russia's FSB Prevents Terrorist Attack Against Senior Military Officer in St. Petersburg
A terrorist attack against a high-ranking military officer of the Russian Defense Ministry was prevented in St. Petersburg, and two Russians who acted in the interests of the special services of Ukraine were detained, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of St. Petersburg suppressed the illegal activities of two Russian citizens who, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, planned to commit a terrorist act against a high-ranking serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense using an improvised explosive device," the statement said.Two Ukrainian agents planted a bomb under a soldier's car, the FSB said, adding that the explosive device was uncovered and defused. "The attackers were detained and confessed. The issue of opening a criminal case is being resolved," the statement said.
09:20 GMT 26.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack against a high-ranking military officer of the Russian Defense Ministry was prevented in St. Petersburg, and two Russians who acted in the interests of the special services of Ukraine were detained, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the city of St. Petersburg suppressed the illegal activities of two Russian citizens who, on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, planned to commit a terrorist act against a high-ranking serviceman of the Russian Ministry of Defense using an improvised explosive device," the statement said.
Two Ukrainian agents planted a bomb under a soldier's car, the FSB said, adding that the explosive device was uncovered and defused.
"The attackers were detained and confessed. The issue of opening a criminal case is being resolved," the statement said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Attack Military Airfield in Krasnodar Region
Yesterday, 09:11 GMT
