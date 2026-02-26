https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/ukraine-douses-russian-pows-with-water-forces-to-crawl-in-freezing-cold---report-1123698054.html

Ukraine Douses Russian POWs With Water, Forces to Crawl in Freezing Cold - Report

Ukrainian militants doused Russian prisoners of war with water in freezing cold and forced them to crawl naked on snow, according to a report entitled "Secret Prisons," written by Rodion Miroshnik, Russia's ambassador-at-large on crimes committed by Kiev, and obtained by Sputnik.

The report cites testimony given by Russian serviceman Artyom Samoilov, who was captured by Ukrainian troops in winter 2024 near the settlement of Terny in the Kharkov Region. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.Ukrainian troops shoot dead Russian prisoners of war for having religious icons and commemorative St. George ribbons on them, according to the report "Secret Prisons."The report cites testimony given by Andrei Chudayev, a serviceman of Russia’s 189th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, who was captured by Ukrainian forces in spring of 2025 near Krasny Liman, in the Donetsk People’s Republic.When he regained consciousness, his mouth was full of sand and dirt, and he could not recall how long he had lain there, Chudayev said.The second part of the report, released on Thursday, details violations of the international humanitarian law on the treatment of prisoners of war committed by the Ukrainians. It cites testimony by Russian military personnel captured by Ukrainian troops and subsequently returned to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange in October 2025.

