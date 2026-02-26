Ukraine Douses Russian POWs With Water, Forces to Crawl in Freezing Cold - Report
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn LiberovA wounded Ukrainian soldier on Sept. 12, 2022.
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn Liberov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian militants doused Russian prisoners of war with water in freezing cold and forced them to crawl naked on snow, according to a report entitled "Secret Prisons," written by Rodion Miroshnik, Russia's ambassador-at-large on crimes committed by Kiev, and obtained by Sputnik.
The report cites testimony given by Russian serviceman Artyom Samoilov, who was captured by Ukrainian troops in winter 2024 near the settlement of Terny in the Kharkov Region.
"They dragged us out of the basement and started beating us again. He says, 'You are too dry.' He ordered us to strip. They brought a tank of ice water, freezing, and just sloshed it over us. They pushed us into the snow and made us crawl 100 metres [328 feet]. Made us push our balls into the snow. We were crawling ... They forced me onto my knees, put a gun to my head. He said, 'I am going to blow your f****g head off.' I said, 'Go on then. Shoot.' He asked if I have got family. I told him, a mum and a sister … Just then, another one shouted over, 'Leave it, do not shoot him.' And that was it. They chucked me back down into the basement," Samoilov said.
In February 1945, Nazi German troops in the Mauthausen concentration camp doused with cold water captured talented Soviet Lt. Gen. Dmitry Karbyshev and left him standing in minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit) weather. However, the general did not survive.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
Ukrainian troops shoot dead Russian prisoners of war for having religious icons and commemorative St. George ribbons on them, according to the report "Secret Prisons."
The report cites testimony given by Andrei Chudayev, a serviceman of Russia’s 189th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, who was captured by Ukrainian forces in spring of 2025 near Krasny Liman, in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
"When we got to the prison, they started searching us. My turn came. I had a little icon of the Mother of God on me, and a St George’s ribbon. One of them saw it, pulled it out, and said, ‘Oh, look. Found one. What do we do with him?’ Someone else just said, ‘Zero him.’ Just like that. So this bloke pulled me aside, put a gun to my head, and fired. The bullet just went straight out at an angle, I think. I blacked out," Chudayev said.
When he regained consciousness, his mouth was full of sand and dirt, and he could not recall how long he had lain there, Chudayev said.
"I heard one of them walk over and say, ‘Oh, he’s still breathing. Finish him?’ And another voice said, ‘Nah, leave him.’ And then their medic, he just walked over and started stitching me up," the soldier said.
The second part of the report, released on Thursday, details violations of the international humanitarian law on the treatment of prisoners of war committed by the Ukrainians. It cites testimony by Russian military personnel captured by Ukrainian troops and subsequently returned to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange in October 2025.