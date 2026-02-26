US Prefers to Link Negotiation Tracks on Settlement With Economic Cooperation - Kremlin
11:12 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 26.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaly BelousovThe Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and the building of the business center "Arms" in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States still prefers to fully link the negotiation track on the settlement in Ukraine with the one on economic cooperation with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"No, it does not mean that. As before, the American side prefers to fully link these two [tracks]," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whether contacts on economic issues with the United States mean that this track has been separated from the issue of settlement in Ukraine.
The summit between Russia and Ukraine should finalize all the work, Peskov said.
"Listen, if we talk about the summit, it should finalize the results of the work. It should finalize all the work and put an end to it," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia's position on Ukraine is consistent and does not change.
The working process on the Ukrainian settlement continues, and Moscow hears very mixed statements from Ukrainian representatives, the official said.
When asked if the nuclear rhetoric will be discussed at a new round of negotiations on Ukraine, the official said that such an issue cannot be ignored.
"Everyone is continuing their work, including the American negotiators, the American side, to whom we are very grateful for continuing these efforts," Peskov said.
Additionally, the spokesman said that trying to determine the stage of a settlement in Ukraine now or making predictions would be the biggest mistake.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, continues contacts with Washington in the framework of the working group on economic issues, Peskov also said.
"Dmitriev continues to work on the economic track. He has various contacts," Prskov told reporters, adding that he cannot say for sure now whether he is currently in Geneva.
Unfriendly countries provoke tensions around Belarus, but measures are being taken within the framework of the Union State to ensure security, Peskov said.
"Belarus has an obviously unfriendly environment and there are actions aimed at provoking tension around Belarus ... Our Belarusian friends and allies are taking appropriate measures to ensure their own security, as well as these measures are being taken within the framework of the Union State," Peskov told reporters.
Ukraine's actions towards the Druzhba oil pipeline are an example of sabotage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We can all see a completely understandable and consistent position of Budapest and Bratislava, which defend their economic interests. And we see sabotage by the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation around the Druzhba oil pipeline.