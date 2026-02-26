https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/us-prefers-to-link-negotiation-tracks-on-settlement-with-economic-cooperation---kremlin-1123693755.html

US Prefers to Link Negotiation Tracks on Settlement With Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The United States still prefers to fully link the negotiation track on the settlement in Ukraine with the one on economic cooperation with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, it does not mean that. As before, the American side prefers to fully link these two [tracks]," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whether contacts on economic issues with the United States mean that this track has been separated from the issue of settlement in Ukraine.The summit between Russia and Ukraine should finalize all the work, Peskov said.The working process on the Ukrainian settlement continues, and Moscow hears very mixed statements from Ukrainian representatives, the official said.When asked if the nuclear rhetoric will be discussed at a new round of negotiations on Ukraine, the official said that such an issue cannot be ignored.Additionally, the spokesman said that trying to determine the stage of a settlement in Ukraine now or making predictions would be the biggest mistake.Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, continues contacts with Washington in the framework of the working group on economic issues, Peskov also said.Unfriendly countries provoke tensions around Belarus, but measures are being taken within the framework of the Union State to ensure security, Peskov said.Ukraine's actions towards the Druzhba oil pipeline are an example of sabotage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

