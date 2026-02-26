International
Russian Foreign Ministry Still Drafting Stance on Participation in Board of Peace - Kremlin
Russian Foreign Ministry Still Drafting Stance on Participation in Board of Peace - Kremlin
The Russian Foreign Ministry continues to formulate a position on the expediency of the country's participation in the Board of Peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The Foreign Ministry is still formulating a position," Peskov told reporters. Russia pays attention to the ambiguous reaction of several countries, including those friendly to Moscow, to its participation in the Board of Peace, the official added.The agenda of meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday will be meaningful, Peskov said.The leaders will be able to discuss international issues, but the topic of the Board of Peace council is not high on the agenda, the spokesman said.Other StatementsCuban border guards did what they had to do, Peskov said, commenting on a boat incident off the coast of Cuba.The Cuban Interior Ministry said late on Wednesday that a US-flagged boat entered Cuban waters and opened fire, and Cuban border guards returned fire and killed four people aboard the vessel.Russia sees that the situation around Cuba is heating up, the official said, adding that it is important in this situation that everyone shows restraint and does not make provocative actions.The stability of the Russian economy is absolutely guaranteed, and the state has the opportunity to fulfill all social obligations, Peskov said.There is drop in oil and gas revenues of Russian budget, the official said.Russian President Vladimir Putin monitors the budget deficit issue and discusses this issue with the Government and the Russian Central Bank, Peskov said.
10:07 GMT 26.02.2026 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 26.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry continues to formulate a position on the expediency of the country's participation in the Board of Peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The Foreign Ministry is still formulating a position," Peskov told reporters.
Russia pays attention to the ambiguous reaction of several countries, including those friendly to Moscow, to its participation in the Board of Peace, the official added.
The agenda of meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday will be meaningful, Peskov said.
"The agenda is quite plentiful and meaningful," Peskov told reporters.
The leaders will be able to discuss international issues, but the topic of the Board of Peace council is not high on the agenda, the spokesman said.

Other Statements

Cuban border guards did what they had to do, Peskov said, commenting on a boat incident off the coast of Cuba.
The Cuban Interior Ministry said late on Wednesday that a US-flagged boat entered Cuban waters and opened fire, and Cuban border guards returned fire and killed four people aboard the vessel.
"There is nothing to comment on here, given that, as reported from Havana, the captured Cuban citizens who tried to enter the island with weapons in their hands admitted that they tried to enter the territory in order to carry out terrorist actions. This is their confession, so there is nothing to comment on here, that is how it should be treated. The Cuban border guards did what they had to do in this situation," Peskov told reporters.
Russia sees that the situation around Cuba is heating up, the official said, adding that it is important in this situation that everyone shows restraint and does not make provocative actions.
"The main thing is the humanitarian part. Of course, the humanitarian issues of Cuban citizens must be resolved, and no one should obstruct them. Citizens, women, and children should be able to meet their social needs," Peskov added.
The stability of the Russian economy is absolutely guaranteed, and the state has the opportunity to fulfill all social obligations, Peskov said.
"In general, the stability of the Russian economy is absolutely ensured, the state is able to fulfill all social obligations and also form the agenda of economic development, despite certain difficulties that no one is immune from," Peskov told reporters.
There is drop in oil and gas revenues of Russian budget, the official said.
"Indeed, there is a drop in oil and gas revenues. This drop is partially offset by an increase in non-oil and gas revenues, which, in fact, was discussed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin yesterday," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin monitors the budget deficit issue and discusses this issue with the Government and the Russian Central Bank, Peskov said.
