Hungary's Orban to Discuss Ukraine’s Oil Transit Blockage With Slovakia's Fico
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he will discuss with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico the situation with Ukraine's blocking of the oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.
"We expect the President of Ukraine to fulfil his obligations towards the European Union and its member states and to restart the Friendship oil pipeline. For this reason, today I will hold consultations with @RobertFicoSVK, the Prime Minister of Slovakia," Orban wrote on X.Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Ukraine's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
On February 13, the Slovak Economy Ministry announced that oil supplies to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended. The ministry expected them to resume in the coming days, but it did not happen. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation due to oil shortages, deciding to allocate up to 250,000 tonnes of oil from state reserves to the Slovnaft refinery. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that the Ukrainian side had previously postponed the restoration of supplies several times.