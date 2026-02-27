https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/hungarys-orban-to-discuss-ukraines-oil-transit-blockage-with-slovakias-fico-1123701750.html

Hungary's Orban to Discuss Ukraine’s Oil Transit Blockage With Slovakia's Fico

Hungary's Orban to Discuss Ukraine's Oil Transit Blockage With Slovakia's Fico

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he will discuss with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico the situation with Ukraine's blocking of the oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

"We expect the President of Ukraine to fulfil his obligations towards the European Union and its member states and to restart the Friendship oil pipeline. For this reason, today I will hold consultations with @RobertFicoSVK, the Prime Minister of Slovakia," Orban wrote on X.Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Ukraine's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

