International
LIVE: Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/london-paris-completed-preparations-for-possible-deployment-to-ukraine---reports-1123702550.html
London, Paris Completed Preparations for Possible Deployment to Ukraine - Reports
London, Paris Completed Preparations for Possible Deployment to Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
2026-02-27T10:17+0000
2026-02-27T10:17+0000
world
france
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120894713_0:202:2923:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_408cfd286f640007f87154ef5516a667.jpg
During exercises in France’s Brittany, more than 600 soldiers from the UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade conducted a simulated airborne raid alongside counterparts from the French 11th Parachute Brigade, the report said on Thursday. The exercises took place several weeks after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France would lead peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement was reached between Moscow and Kiev. While the units that might be involved in such an operation have not yet been announced, soldiers from the 16th Air Assault Brigade are part of Britain's high-readiness forces and are capable of deploying to NATO at short notice, the report noted. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that there is no point in a foreign military presence in Ukraine after a possible agreement on sustainable peace is reached. The Russian leader has also added that Russia would consider any troops on Ukrainian territory as legitimate targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/whats-behind-france-and-uks-plot-to-provide-ukraine-with-nuclear-weapon-1123684121.html
france
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120894713_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c90f7f8d0b7aa59a8223fc145ae6283.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, uk, ukraine, soldiers, deployment, mission, paratroopers, airborne troops, preparations
france, uk, ukraine, soldiers, deployment, mission, paratroopers, airborne troops, preparations

London, Paris Completed Preparations for Possible Deployment to Ukraine - Reports

10:17 GMT 27.02.2026
© AP Photo / WINFRIED ROTHERMELBelgian soldiers during a NATO multi-national military exercise in Bitche, France.
Belgian soldiers during a NATO multi-national military exercise in Bitche, France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
© AP Photo / WINFRIED ROTHERMEL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
During exercises in France’s Brittany, more than 600 soldiers from the UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade conducted a simulated airborne raid alongside counterparts from the French 11th Parachute Brigade, the report said on Thursday.
The exercises took place several weeks after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France would lead peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement was reached between Moscow and Kiev.
While the units that might be involved in such an operation have not yet been announced, soldiers from the 16th Air Assault Brigade are part of Britain's high-readiness forces and are capable of deploying to NATO at short notice, the report noted.

On January 6, a high-level "coalition of the willing" meeting took place in Paris, discussing so-called security guarantees for Ukraine. According to a document agreed upon following the meeting, the "coalition" agreed to continue long-term military support for Kiev, with leaders signing a declaration of intent to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory should a peace agreement be concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that there is no point in a foreign military presence in Ukraine after a possible agreement on sustainable peace is reached. The Russian leader has also added that Russia would consider any troops on Ukrainian territory as legitimate targets.
Warheads of nuclear missiles in France. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2026
Analysis
What’s Behind France and UK’s Plot to Provide Ukraine With Nuclear Weapon?
24 February, 16:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала