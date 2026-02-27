https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/london-paris-completed-preparations-for-possible-deployment-to-ukraine---reports-1123702550.html
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
During exercises in France's Brittany, more than 600 soldiers from the UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade conducted a simulated airborne raid alongside counterparts from the French 11th Parachute Brigade, the report said on Thursday. The exercises took place several weeks after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France would lead peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement was reached between Moscow and Kiev. While the units that might be involved in such an operation have not yet been announced, soldiers from the 16th Air Assault Brigade are part of Britain's high-readiness forces and are capable of deploying to NATO at short notice, the report noted.
During exercises in France’s Brittany, more than 600 soldiers from the UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade conducted a simulated airborne raid alongside counterparts from the French 11th Parachute Brigade, the report said on Thursday.
The exercises took place several weeks after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and France would lead peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement was reached between Moscow and Kiev.
While the units that might be involved in such an operation have not yet been announced, soldiers from the 16th Air Assault Brigade are part of Britain's high-readiness forces and are capable of deploying to NATO at short notice, the report noted.
On January 6, a high-level "coalition of the willing" meeting took place in Paris, discussing so-called security guarantees for Ukraine. According to a document agreed upon following the meeting, the "coalition" agreed to continue long-term military support for Kiev, with leaders signing a declaration of intent to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory should a peace agreement be concluded.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that there is no point in a foreign military presence in Ukraine after a possible agreement on sustainable peace is reached. The Russian leader has also added that Russia would consider any troops on Ukrainian territory as legitimate targets.