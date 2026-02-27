International
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Resolution of Differences Between Afghanistan, Pakistan
Russia calls on Afghanistan and Pakistan to end mutual strikes as soon as possible and to resolve differences diplomatically, Russian Presidential Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.
Late on Thursday, Afghanistan announced that it had launched large-scale offensive military operations against Pakistani forces along the border in response to bombing. Russia will consider providing mediation services to Pakistan and Afghanistan if there is an appeal from both sides, Kabulov added.
afghanistan pakistan conflict, russia position on afghanistan pakistan strikes, zamir kabulov comments
06:34 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 27.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on Afghanistan and Pakistan to end mutual strikes as soon as possible and to resolve differences diplomatically, Russian Presidential Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.
Late on Thursday, Afghanistan announced that it had launched large-scale offensive military operations against Pakistani forces along the border in response to bombing.

"We are in favor of an early cessation of mutual attacks and a diplomatic settlement of differences," Kabulov said.

Russia will consider providing mediation services to Pakistan and Afghanistan if there is an appeal from both sides, Kabulov added.
World
Afghanistan Launches 'Retaliatory Operation' Against Pakistan - Military Official
Yesterday, 16:58 GMT
