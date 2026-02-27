Russia Calls for Diplomatic Resolution of Differences Between Afghanistan, Pakistan

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/moscow-calls-for-diplomatic-resolution-of-differences-between-afghanistan-pakistan-1123700037.html

Russia calls on Afghanistan and Pakistan to end mutual strikes as soon as possible and to resolve differences diplomatically, Russian Presidential Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Afghanistan announced that it had launched large-scale offensive military operations against Pakistani forces along the border in response to bombing. Russia will consider providing mediation services to Pakistan and Afghanistan if there is an appeal from both sides, Kabulov added.

