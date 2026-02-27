https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/moscow-calls-for-diplomatic-resolution-of-differences-between-afghanistan-pakistan-1123700037.html
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Resolution of Differences Between Afghanistan, Pakistan
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Resolution of Differences Between Afghanistan, Pakistan
Sputnik International
Russia calls on Afghanistan and Pakistan to end mutual strikes as soon as possible and to resolve differences diplomatically, Russian Presidential Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.
2026-02-27T06:34+0000
2026-02-27T06:34+0000
2026-02-27T06:40+0000
world
afghanistan
pakistan
russia
zamir kabulov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/07/1122921868_0:126:2958:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_1405effe24f202ad1e924eb40b44703d.jpg
Late on Thursday, Afghanistan announced that it had launched large-scale offensive military operations against Pakistani forces along the border in response to bombing. Russia will consider providing mediation services to Pakistan and Afghanistan if there is an appeal from both sides, Kabulov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/afghanistan-launched-retaliatory-operation-against-pakistan---military-official-1123699089.html
afghanistan
pakistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/07/1122921868_204:0:2756:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe608e818ce0972ee2b8d5c45d7c52c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
afghanistan pakistan conflict, russia position on afghanistan pakistan strikes, zamir kabulov comments
afghanistan pakistan conflict, russia position on afghanistan pakistan strikes, zamir kabulov comments
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Resolution of Differences Between Afghanistan, Pakistan
06:34 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 27.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on Afghanistan and Pakistan to end mutual strikes as soon as possible and to resolve differences diplomatically, Russian Presidential Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.
Late on Thursday, Afghanistan announced that it had launched large-scale offensive military operations against Pakistani forces along the border in response to bombing.
"We are in favor of an early cessation of mutual attacks and a diplomatic settlement of differences," Kabulov said.
Russia will consider providing mediation services to Pakistan and Afghanistan if there is an appeal from both sides, Kabulov added.