Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry

Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry

Pakistan calls on authorities in Afghanistan to end impunity for terrorists operating in the country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Pakistan reiterates its strong resolve and determination to uproot the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and calls upon the Afghan regime to end the impunity with which Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan continue to operate from Afghan soil," the ministry said in a statement. Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense in response to military provocations from Afghanistan, and any further such steps will be met with a response, the ministry added.

