https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/pakistan-calls-on-afghan-authorities-to-end-impunity-for-terrorists--foreign-ministry-1123705914.html
Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry
Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Pakistan calls on authorities in Afghanistan to end impunity for terrorists operating in the country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-02-27T15:19+0000
2026-02-27T15:19+0000
2026-02-27T15:19+0000
asia
pakistan
afghanistan
pakistani foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102760878_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_407777a99af05ad3a88a32783d01e487.jpg
"Pakistan reiterates its strong resolve and determination to uproot the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and calls upon the Afghan regime to end the impunity with which Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan continue to operate from Afghan soil," the ministry said in a statement. Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense in response to military provocations from Afghanistan, and any further such steps will be met with a response, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/moscow-calls-for-diplomatic-resolution-of-differences-between-afghanistan-pakistan-1123700037.html
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102760878_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_778555953dff457edd49d8855d434029.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, pakistan, authorities, terrorists, foreign ministry
afghanistan, pakistan, authorities, terrorists, foreign ministry
Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pakistan calls on authorities in Afghanistan to end impunity for terrorists operating in the country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"Pakistan reiterates its strong resolve and determination to uproot the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and calls upon the Afghan regime to end the impunity with which Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan continue to operate from Afghan soil," the ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense in response to military provocations from Afghanistan, and any further such steps will be met with a response, the ministry added.