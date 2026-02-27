International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/pakistan-calls-on-afghan-authorities-to-end-impunity-for-terrorists--foreign-ministry-1123705914.html
Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry
Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Pakistan calls on authorities in Afghanistan to end impunity for terrorists operating in the country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-02-27T15:19+0000
2026-02-27T15:19+0000
asia
pakistan
afghanistan
pakistani foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102760878_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_407777a99af05ad3a88a32783d01e487.jpg
"Pakistan reiterates its strong resolve and determination to uproot the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and calls upon the Afghan regime to end the impunity with which Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan continue to operate from Afghan soil," the ministry said in a statement. Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense in response to military provocations from Afghanistan, and any further such steps will be met with a response, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/moscow-calls-for-diplomatic-resolution-of-differences-between-afghanistan-pakistan-1123700037.html
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102760878_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_778555953dff457edd49d8855d434029.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, pakistan, authorities, terrorists, foreign ministry
afghanistan, pakistan, authorities, terrorists, foreign ministry

Pakistan Calls on Afghan Authorities to End Impunity for Terrorists – Foreign Ministry

15:19 GMT 27.02.2026
© AP Photo / Channi AnandIn this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, an Indian Border Security Force soldier walks through a gate painted with the Indian flag at the India-Pakistan border at Suchet Garh in Ranbir Singh Pura, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) south of Jammu, India.
In this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, an Indian Border Security Force soldier walks through a gate painted with the Indian flag at the India-Pakistan border at Suchet Garh in Ranbir Singh Pura, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) south of Jammu, India. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pakistan calls on authorities in Afghanistan to end impunity for terrorists operating in the country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"Pakistan reiterates its strong resolve and determination to uproot the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and calls upon the Afghan regime to end the impunity with which Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan continue to operate from Afghan soil," the ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense in response to military provocations from Afghanistan, and any further such steps will be met with a response, the ministry added.
In central Kabul on a Sunday - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
World
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Resolution of Differences Between Afghanistan, Pakistan
06:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала