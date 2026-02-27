https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russia-demands-that-uk-abandon-plans-to-transfer-nuclear-weapons-to-ukraine---ambassador-1123706812.html

Russia Demands That UK Abandon Plans to Transfer Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine - Ambassador

Russia is demanding that the United Kingdom abandon its plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, if such plans exist, because this constitutes a confrontation at the nuclear level, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Friday.

"We demand that the British abandon [their plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine], if they have such plans ... This is a confrontation at the nuclear level," Kelin told the Vesti broadcaster. Ukraine's accession to the European Union, especially in an accelerated mode, is a violation of all the rules of the union, Kelin added.

