Russia Demands That UK Abandon Plans to Transfer Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine - Ambassador

Russia is demanding that the United Kingdom abandon its plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, if such plans exist, because this constitutes a confrontation at the nuclear level, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Friday.
Ukraine's accession to the European Union, especially in an accelerated mode, is a violation of all the rules of the union, Kelin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is demanding that the United Kingdom abandon its plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, if such plans exist, because this constitutes a confrontation at the nuclear level, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Friday.
"We demand that the British abandon [their plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine], if they have such plans ... This is a confrontation at the nuclear level," Kelin told the Vesti broadcaster.
Ukraine's accession to the European Union, especially in an accelerated mode, is a violation of all the rules of the union, Kelin added.