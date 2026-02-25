https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russia-calls-on-france-uk-eu-un-to-prevent-transfer-of-nuclear-weapons-to-ukraine---appeal-1123690651.html

Russia Calls on France, UK, EU, UN to Prevent Transfer of Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine - Appeal

Russia Calls on France, UK, EU, UN to Prevent Transfer of Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine - Appeal

Sputnik International

Russian State Duma lawmakers are calling on the parliaments of France, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament, and the UN to take emergency measures to prevent the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine

2026-02-25T19:24+0000

2026-02-25T19:24+0000

2026-02-25T19:24+0000

world

ukraine

france

united kingdom (uk)

strategic nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104555/64/1045556498_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_28e56104f5c9b5558ede8b86b3419e97.png

Earlier in the day, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said that a draft appeal to the parliaments of France, the UK, the EU Parliament, and the UN had been submitted to the Russian State Duma in response to information about Paris and London's planned nuclear weapons deliveries to Ukraine.The Russian State Duma considers plans to supply Kiev with nuclear weapons a flagrant violation of international law, the document said, adding that these possible actions could put the world on the brink of nuclear catastrophe.Implementation of plans to supply nuclear weapons to Ukraine will lead to escalation of the conflict with a likely tragic outcome, the document read. "State Duma lawmakers appeal to members of the National Assembly of France and the House of Commons of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to immediately initiate a corresponding parliamentary investigation in their countries, the results of which should be made public," the document read.The investigation of plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons should be a measure to maintain peace and bring those involved to justice, the document said.Read about Ukraine’s nuclear blackmail HERE

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/uk-and-french-elites-cynically-turning-europe-into-nuclear-testing-ground---expert-1123688723.html

ukraine

france

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, nuclear weapons, ukraine, france, uk