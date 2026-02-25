https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russia-calls-on-france-uk-eu-un-to-prevent-transfer-of-nuclear-weapons-to-ukraine---appeal-1123690651.html
Russia Calls on France, UK, EU, UN to Prevent Transfer of Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine - Appeal
Sputnik International
Russian State Duma lawmakers are calling on the parliaments of France, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament, and the UN to take emergency measures to prevent the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian State Duma lawmakers are calling on the parliaments of France, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament, and the UN to take emergency measures to prevent the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Sputnik discovered on Wednesday after reviewing a draft appeal.
Earlier in the day, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said that a draft appeal to the parliaments of France, the UK, the EU Parliament, and the UN had been submitted to the Russian State Duma in response to information about Paris and London's planned nuclear weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
"Considering the critical danger of transferring nuclear weapons, their individual components, and delivery systems to the imminently defeated, anti-people, and criminal Kiev regime, State Duma lawmakers call on the parliaments of France and the UK, the European Parliament, as well as relevant organizations and bodies of the United Nations system, to take extraordinary measures to prevent such a scenario," the document read.
The Russian State Duma considers plans to supply Kiev with nuclear weapons a flagrant violation of international law, the document said, adding that these possible actions could put the world on the brink of nuclear catastrophe.
Implementation of plans to supply nuclear weapons to Ukraine will lead to escalation of the conflict with a likely tragic outcome, the document read.
"State Duma lawmakers appeal to members of the National Assembly of France and the House of Commons of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to immediately initiate a corresponding parliamentary investigation in their countries, the results of which should be made public," the document read.
The investigation of plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons should be a measure to maintain peace and bring those involved to justice, the document said.
