Russia Takes Liberate Krasnoznamenka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Krasnoznamenka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Units of the Tsentr [Center] group of forces took more advantageous positions, liberated the settlement of Krasnoznamenka, the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.

