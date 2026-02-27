https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russia-takes-liberate-krasnoznamenka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123701895.html
Russia Takes Liberate Krasnoznamenka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Krasnoznamenka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of the Tsentr [Center] group of forces took more advantageous positions, liberated the settlement of Krasnoznamenka, the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Krasnoznamenka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of the Tsentr [Center] group of forces took more advantageous positions, liberated the settlement of Krasnoznamenka, the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated over 2,480 soldiers over the past week
Ukraine has also lost over 2,205 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Vostok battlegroup
, as well as over 1,260 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup
and over 1,485 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup
over the past week, the statement read.
In the past week, the Russian army carried out eight retaliatory strikes
against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, energy, fuel and transport facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as the infrastructure of Ukrainian militants