International
LIVE: Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russia-takes-liberate-krasnoznamenka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123701895.html
Russia Takes Liberate Krasnoznamenka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia Takes Liberate Krasnoznamenka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Krasnoznamenka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-02-27T09:58+0000
2026-02-27T09:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119871744_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8beef2eacc2b002f555e4dc51d87675d.jpg
"Units of the Tsentr [Center] group of forces took more advantageous positions, liberated the settlement of Krasnoznamenka, the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/russian-troops-launch-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-defense-and-energy-facilities-1123692925.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119871744_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3227f3115705c3e5193eee5abdb6b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup

Russia Takes Liberate Krasnoznamenka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

09:58 GMT 27.02.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies take part in combat training
Russian servicemen of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies take part in combat training - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Krasnoznamenka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of the Tsentr [Center] group of forces took more advantageous positions, liberated the settlement of Krasnoznamenka, the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 2,480 soldiers over the past week
Ukraine has also lost over 2,205 soldiers in battles with the Russia's Vostok battlegroup, as well as over 1,260 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup and over 1,485 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup over the past week, the statement read.
In the past week, the Russian army carried out eight retaliatory strikes against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, energy, fuel and transport facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as the infrastructure of Ukrainian militants
Russian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Launch Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Defense and Energy Facilities
Yesterday, 10:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала