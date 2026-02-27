https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/sputnik-urdu-to-launch-in-2026-1123703464.html
Sputnik Urdu to Launch in 2026
Sputnik International
"Our goal is to provide 246 million Urdu speakers in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh with high quality international news and analysis," Head of Sputnik International Dimitri Simes Jr. told the Moscow-Islamabad media forum hosted by Sputnik News Agency.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1b/1123703308_1:0:1395:784_1920x0_80_0_0_03afd53acdbf652db54c57342afac763.jpg
"Our goal is to provide 246 million Urdu speakers in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh with high quality international news and analysis," Head of Sputnik International Dimitri Simes Jr. told the Moscow-Islamabad media forum hosted by Sputnik News Agency.The event was held ahead of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Moscow, which is scheduled to take place on March 3-5.Sputnik expands its global reach, while Western media slashes foreign bureaus and correspondents.
12:17 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 27.02.2026)
Sputnik plans a physical expansion into Pakistan—just as Western media continues its retreat from the region.
The event was held ahead of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Moscow, which is scheduled to take place on March 3-5.
"In the long run, our goal is clear and even more ambitious. We want to establish a physical, on-the-ground presence in Pakistan," Simes Jr. added.
Sputnik expands its global reach, while Western media slashes foreign bureaus and correspondents.
