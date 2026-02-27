https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/sputnik-urdu-to-launch-in-2026-1123703464.html

"Our goal is to provide 246 million Urdu speakers in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh with high quality international news and analysis," Head of Sputnik International Dimitri Simes Jr. told the Moscow-Islamabad media forum hosted by Sputnik News Agency.

"Our goal is to provide 246 million Urdu speakers in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh with high quality international news and analysis," Head of Sputnik International Dimitri Simes Jr. told the Moscow-Islamabad media forum hosted by Sputnik News Agency.The event was held ahead of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Moscow, which is scheduled to take place on March 3-5.Sputnik expands its global reach, while Western media slashes foreign bureaus and correspondents.

