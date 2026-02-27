https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/swedish-defense-minister-does-not-rule-out-deployment-of-nuclear-weapons-during-wartime-1123706288.html
Swedish Defense Minister Does Not Rule Out Deployment of Nuclear Weapons During Wartime
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson has not ruled out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Sweden during wartime.
"If war breaks out, we will, of course, be prepared for anything that can ensure Sweden's survival and the security of Swedes," Johnson told Sveriges Radio, commenting on the possibility of nuclear weapons in the country.
In 2023, before Sweden joined NATO, Sweden's parliamentary parties agreed not to deploy nuclear weapons on Swedish territory during peacetime, Sveriges Radio reported. However, Sweden does not have a similar provision regarding wartime.
The Sweden Democrats, a party that supports the government, has expressed its willingness to abandon the 2023 agreement and thereby allow the deployment of nuclear weapons on Swedish territory during periods "between peace and war." The Liberals, a party in the government, also has not ruled out the deployment of nuclear weapons in Sweden during wartime.