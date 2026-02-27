https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/swedish-defense-minister-does-not-rule-out-deployment-of-nuclear-weapons-during-wartime-1123706288.html

Swedish Defense Minister Does Not Rule Out Deployment of Nuclear Weapons During Wartime

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson has not ruled out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Sweden during wartime.

"If war breaks out, we will, of course, be prepared for anything that can ensure Sweden's survival and the security of Swedes," Johnson told Sveriges Radio, commenting on the possibility of nuclear weapons in the country. In 2023, before Sweden joined NATO, Sweden's parliamentary parties agreed not to deploy nuclear weapons on Swedish territory during peacetime, Sveriges Radio reported. However, Sweden does not have a similar provision regarding wartime.

