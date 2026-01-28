https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/sweden-negotiating-nuclear-umbrella-protection-with-uk-france---prime-minister-1123539882.html
Sweden Negotiating ‘Nuclear Umbrella’ Protection With UK, France - Prime Minister
Sweden Negotiating ‘Nuclear Umbrella’ Protection With UK, France - Prime Minister
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the country is in talks with the UK and France about protecting the kingdom under their "nuclear umbrella."
"We are now holding ongoing discussions with both France and the United Kingdom. They are not very precise yet, and the French [nuclear weapons] are uniquely French, but France also shows openness to discussing with other countries," Kristersson was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday. At the same time, Kristersson added that Sweden currently sees no need to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory. A UK government spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper that Prime Minister Keir Starmer had discussed the "nuclear umbrella" proposal with Kristersson. Sweden as a NATO member already has protection in the form of nuclear weapons belonging to other member states of the alliance, but its desire to secure the assistance of the UK and France indicates the kingdom's hope to reduce its dependence on US nuclear weapons, the report said. On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during a discussion with EU lawmakers, called on the EU to stop dreaming that the European Union is capable of defending itself without the US, noting the importance of the US "nuclear umbrella" for Europe.
