https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/ukrainian-forces-used-mental-hospital-as-headquarters-in-gulyaipole---refugee-1123706522.html

Ukrainian Forces Used Mental Hospital as Headquarters in Gulyaipole - Refugee

Ukrainian Forces Used Mental Hospital as Headquarters in Gulyaipole - Refugee

Sputnik International

Ukrainian armed forces units were stationed in a mental hospital building, which was equipped as a headquarters in the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a refugee from the city told Sputnik.

2026-02-27T16:29+0000

2026-02-27T16:29+0000

2026-02-27T16:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

zaporozhye region

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994078_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_87098cafaf32797e823440cc8ec97a7e.jpg

"The psychiatric hospital - that's where they had their headquarters," the refugee said. The refugee added that Ukrainian servicemen also used the local school to house personnel. Ukrainian fighters threatened to kill civilians and burn their homes as they retreated from the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a refugee from the city told Sputnik.The refugee said that when Gulyaipole was under Ukrainian control, the country's soldiers occupied the house of a local resident who had left for medical treatment. When a neighbor attempted to explain that the house had an owner, the Ukrainian servicemen pointed weapons at her and ordered her to leave the city.Russian-speaking residents of the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region were denied service in shops and public services when the settlement was under the control of Ukrainian armed forces, refugee Sergei told Sputnik.The complications arose both in state institutions and in shops, he added.On December 27, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok battlegroup had liberated Gulyaipole.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/russia-takes-liberate-krasnoznamenka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123701895.html

ukraine

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, mental hospital, gulyaipole, zaporozhye region, refugee