Ukrainian Forces Used Mental Hospital as Headquarters in Gulyaipole - Refugee
Ukrainian Forces Used Mental Hospital as Headquarters in Gulyaipole - Refugee
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian armed forces units were stationed in a mental hospital building, which was equipped as a headquarters in the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a refugee from the city told Sputnik.
"The psychiatric hospital - that's where they had their headquarters," the refugee said.
The refugee added that Ukrainian servicemen also used the local school to house personnel.
Ukrainian fighters threatened to kill civilians and burn their homes as they retreated from the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a refugee from the city told Sputnik.
The refugee said that when Gulyaipole was under Ukrainian control, the country's soldiers occupied the house of a local resident who had left for medical treatment. When a neighbor attempted to explain that the house had an owner, the Ukrainian servicemen pointed weapons at her and ordered her to leave the city.
"They said 'leave, when we withdraw, there will be nothing here, we will burn everything'," the refugee said, adding that the Ukrainian soldiers also threatened to kill residents during the retreat.
Russian-speaking residents of the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region were denied service in shops and public services when the settlement was under the control of Ukrainian armed forces, refugee Sergei told Sputnik.
The complications arose both in state institutions and in shops, he added.
"If you show up and ask something in Russian, no one will answer you. This happens literally everywhere - in every state institution. It even happens in shops too: if you don't speak Ukrainian when you place an order, nobody will assist you," Sergei said.
On December 27, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok battlegroup had liberated Gulyaipole.