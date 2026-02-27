International
LIVE: Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties
UK's Healey Orders Investigation Into Epstein's Potential Use of RAF Bases - Reports
UK's Healey Orders Investigation Into Epstein's Potential Use of RAF Bases - Reports
UK Defense Secretary John Healey has ordered an internal investigation into whether US late infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein may have used Royal Air Force (RAF) bases for human trafficking, The Telegraph reported.
According to the report, Healey has instructed officials to "leave no stone unturned" in the investigation, covering defense ministry archive documents spanning more than two decades, to find possible links to the financier's private jet. Last week, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said that the United Kingdom may have facilitated Epstein's crimes by allowing him to land at RAF bases with unknown women on board. The former prime minister was particularly concerned about a private Epstein flight on a Gulfstream aircraft that landed at a Norfolk airbase in December 2000, ahead of a meeting with the ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. He died in prison in August of that year. The investigation concluded he committed suicide.
UK's Healey Orders Investigation Into Epstein's Potential Use of RAF Bases - Reports

10:04 GMT 27.02.2026
© AFP 2023 / POOL / PHILIP COBURN Pilots walk in front of a Tornado GR4 aircraft at the British Royal Air Force airbase RAF Marham in Norfolk in east England on December 2, 2015
Pilots walk in front of a Tornado GR4 aircraft at the British Royal Air Force airbase RAF Marham in Norfolk in east England on December 2, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
© AFP 2023 / POOL / PHILIP COBURN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary John Healey has ordered an internal investigation into whether US late infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein may have used Royal Air Force (RAF) bases for human trafficking, The Telegraph reported.
According to the report, Healey has instructed officials to "leave no stone unturned" in the investigation, covering defense ministry archive documents spanning more than two decades, to find possible links to the financier's private jet.
Last week, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said that the United Kingdom may have facilitated Epstein's crimes by allowing him to land at RAF bases with unknown women on board.
The former prime minister was particularly concerned about a private Epstein flight on a Gulfstream aircraft that landed at a Norfolk airbase in December 2000, ahead of a meeting with the ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III.
In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. He died in prison in August of that year. The investigation concluded he committed suicide.

On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. It includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton, and others.

