https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/uks-healey-orders-investigation-into-epsteins-potential-use-of-raf-bases---reports-1123702038.html

UK's Healey Orders Investigation Into Epstein's Potential Use of RAF Bases - Reports

UK's Healey Orders Investigation Into Epstein's Potential Use of RAF Bases - Reports

Sputnik International

UK Defense Secretary John Healey has ordered an internal investigation into whether US late infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein may have used Royal Air Force (RAF) bases for human trafficking, The Telegraph reported.

2026-02-27T10:04+0000

2026-02-27T10:04+0000

2026-02-27T10:04+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

united kingdom (uk)

jack healey

raf (uk)

prince andrew

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103131/41/1031314118_0:217:5647:3393_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab0d583edeb3b22f4401f44b5e147e7.jpg

According to the report, Healey has instructed officials to "leave no stone unturned" in the investigation, covering defense ministry archive documents spanning more than two decades, to find possible links to the financier's private jet. Last week, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said that the United Kingdom may have facilitated Epstein's crimes by allowing him to land at RAF bases with unknown women on board. The former prime minister was particularly concerned about a private Epstein flight on a Gulfstream aircraft that landed at a Norfolk airbase in December 2000, ahead of a meeting with the ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. He died in prison in August of that year. The investigation concluded he committed suicide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/uk-police-guarded-charles-iiis-brother-andrew-at-epsteins-party---report-1123673583.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, defense secretary, john healey, investigation, epstein, royal air force, raf, trafficking, human trafficking