US, Japan, Philippines Conduct Drills in South China Sea - Indo-Pacific Command
US, Japan, Philippines Conduct Drills in South China Sea - Indo-Pacific Command
The United States has held joint naval drills with Japan and the Philippines in the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific Command said.
"The combined armed forces of Japan, the Philippines and the United States conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 20-26, 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the command said on Thursday. The command highlighted that the naval drills were aimed at enhancing interoperability between the countries, with exercises among others focusing on replenishment-at-sea, deck landing, and communications. The drills included the participation of several units, including a Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, the BRP Antonio Luna guided-missile frigate as well as FA-50 fighter jets and A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft from the Philippine military, and the USS Dewey guided-missile destroyer.
US, Japan, Philippines Conduct Drills in South China Sea - Indo-Pacific Command

16:04 GMT 27.02.2026
© AP Photo / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINESIn this handout photo released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), right, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a tactical exercise between Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023
In this handout photo released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), right, and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during a tactical exercise between Philippines and the United States in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
© AP Photo / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has held joint naval drills with Japan and the Philippines in the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific Command said.
"The combined armed forces of Japan, the Philippines and the United States conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 20-26, 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the command said on Thursday.
The command highlighted that the naval drills were aimed at enhancing interoperability between the countries, with exercises among others focusing on replenishment-at-sea, deck landing, and communications.
"Maritime Cooperative Activities are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations," the command said.
The drills included the participation of several units, including a Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, the BRP Antonio Luna guided-missile frigate as well as FA-50 fighter jets and A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft from the Philippine military, and the USS Dewey guided-missile destroyer.
