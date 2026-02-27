https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/us-japan-philippines-conduct-drills-in-south-china-sea---indo-pacific-command-1123706166.html

US, Japan, Philippines Conduct Drills in South China Sea - Indo-Pacific Command

US, Japan, Philippines Conduct Drills in South China Sea - Indo-Pacific Command

Sputnik International

The United States has held joint naval drills with Japan and the Philippines in the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific Command said.

2026-02-27T16:04+0000

2026-02-27T16:04+0000

2026-02-27T16:04+0000

military

philippines

japan

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120010112_0:131:3408:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95833611b2c7893e922756ea3fb4a661.jpg

"The combined armed forces of Japan, the Philippines and the United States conducted a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 20-26, 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the command said on Thursday. The command highlighted that the naval drills were aimed at enhancing interoperability between the countries, with exercises among others focusing on replenishment-at-sea, deck landing, and communications. The drills included the participation of several units, including a Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, the BRP Antonio Luna guided-missile frigate as well as FA-50 fighter jets and A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft from the Philippine military, and the USS Dewey guided-missile destroyer.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/usjapan-trade-deal-launches-550-billion-investment-projects--trump-1123648573.html

philippines

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, japan, philippines, drills, south china sea, indo-pacific command, naval drills