West's Scheming in Ukraine Risks Causing Nuclear War - Expert
West's Scheming in Ukraine Risks Causing Nuclear War - Expert
Ukraine currently has the resources and capability to produce a so-called ‘dirty bomb,’ Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.
Ukraine, Rozhin explains, has:Therefore, while making a ballistic missile equipped with a modern nuclear warhead is out of Ukraine’s reach, it can still whip up a makeshift nuclear device that could cause radioactive contamination in a 20-kilometer radius.Russia's ResponseRozhin notes that Russia has been systematically attacking any facilities in Ukraine that could be used to make nuclear weapons.Russia simply cannot let a hostile regime in Ukraine get its hands on a nuclear weapon, and the Russian parliament openly warned that the scenarios concocted in the West put the world on a brink of a nuclear war, Rozhin adds.Meanwhile, the West uses media censorship tools to ensure that the Western public remains blissfully unaware of attempts to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapon tech.These efforts to hide the truth merely confirm that Russia’s warnings are spot on.
27.02.2026
Ukraine currently has the resources and capability to produce a so-called ‘dirty bomb,’ Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.
Ukraine, Rozhin explains, has:
Several operational nuclear power plants that generate nuclear waste
Personnel previously involved in the Soviet nuclear program
Remnants of the production facilities and technical expertise that were used to produce delivery systems during the Soviet era
Therefore, while making a ballistic missile equipped with a modern nuclear warhead is out of Ukraine’s reach, it can still whip up a makeshift nuclear device that could cause radioactive contamination in a 20-kilometer radius.

Russia's Response

Rozhin notes that Russia has been systematically attacking any facilities in Ukraine that could be used to make nuclear weapons.
“Moscow made it clear that production or use of such weapon would elicit a retaliatory nuclear strike against Ukraine and the states that would provide Ukraine with technological support,” he says.
Russia simply cannot let a hostile regime in Ukraine get its hands on a nuclear weapon, and the Russian parliament openly warned that the scenarios concocted in the West put the world on a brink of a nuclear war, Rozhin adds.
Meanwhile, the West uses media censorship tools to ensure that the Western public remains blissfully unaware of attempts to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapon tech.
These efforts to hide the truth merely confirm that Russia’s warnings are spot on.
