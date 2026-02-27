https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/wests-scheming-in-ukraine-risks-causing-nuclear-war-expert-1123703937.html

West's Scheming in Ukraine Risks Causing Nuclear War - Expert

West's Scheming in Ukraine Risks Causing Nuclear War - Expert

Sputnik International

Ukraine currently has the resources and capability to produce a so-called ‘dirty bomb,’ Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.

2026-02-27T13:17+0000

2026-02-27T13:17+0000

2026-02-27T13:17+0000

analysis

ukraine

russia

nuclear weapons

dirty bomb

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107660/40/1076604073_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0094bce1b790f9532f967ffd1a17d9.jpg

Ukraine, Rozhin explains, has:Therefore, while making a ballistic missile equipped with a modern nuclear warhead is out of Ukraine’s reach, it can still whip up a makeshift nuclear device that could cause radioactive contamination in a 20-kilometer radius.Russia's ResponseRozhin notes that Russia has been systematically attacking any facilities in Ukraine that could be used to make nuclear weapons.Russia simply cannot let a hostile regime in Ukraine get its hands on a nuclear weapon, and the Russian parliament openly warned that the scenarios concocted in the West put the world on a brink of a nuclear war, Rozhin adds.Meanwhile, the West uses media censorship tools to ensure that the Western public remains blissfully unaware of attempts to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapon tech.These efforts to hide the truth merely confirm that Russia’s warnings are spot on.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/britain-and-france-plot-a-nuclear-false-flag-strike-against-russia-analyst-1123694093.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine nuclear weapons, ukraine conflict nuclear war