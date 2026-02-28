International
Afghanistan Air Force Strikes Pakistani Military Targets - Defense Ministry
The Afghan Air Force launched a new series of strikes on military targets in Pakistan on Saturday night, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.
“The Air Force of the country’s National Defense Ministry has again struck military targets in Pakistan in Miranshah and Spin Wam. These airstrikes were carried out last night around midnight [7:30 p.m. GMT, Friday],” the statement read. The Defense Ministry said that these strikes “destroyed military bases in Miranshah and Spin Wam,” causing significant losses to the Pakistani army.
10:28 GMT 28.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Afghan Air Force launched a new series of strikes on military targets in Pakistan on Saturday night, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.
“The Air Force of the country’s National Defense Ministry has again struck military targets in Pakistan in Miranshah and Spin Wam. These airstrikes were carried out last night around midnight [7:30 p.m. GMT, Friday],” the statement read.
The Defense Ministry said that these strikes “destroyed military bases in Miranshah and Spin Wam,” causing significant losses to the Pakistani army.
“These successful attacks were carried out in response to the ongoing air incursions by the Pakistani military regime,” the ministry added.
