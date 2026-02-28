https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/afghanistan-air-force-strikes-pakistani-military-targets---defense-ministry-1123711564.html

Afghanistan Air Force Strikes Pakistani Military Targets - Defense Ministry

Afghanistan Air Force Strikes Pakistani Military Targets - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Afghan Air Force launched a new series of strikes on military targets in Pakistan on Saturday night, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

2026-02-28T10:28+0000

2026-02-28T10:28+0000

2026-02-28T10:28+0000

asia

pakistan

afghanistan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104128/97/1041289702_0:249:4832:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_dfa865aaca97d687579bc1cb2b2a5d6e.jpg

“The Air Force of the country’s National Defense Ministry has again struck military targets in Pakistan in Miranshah and Spin Wam. These airstrikes were carried out last night around midnight [7:30 p.m. GMT, Friday],” the statement read. The Defense Ministry said that these strikes “destroyed military bases in Miranshah and Spin Wam,” causing significant losses to the Pakistani army.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/pakistan-calls-on-afghan-authorities-to-end-impunity-for-terrorists--foreign-ministry-1123705914.html

pakistan

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

afghanistan, pakistan, strike, armed forces, bombing, air force