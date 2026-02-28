https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/iran-will-withstand-us-israeli-regime-change-attempt-expert-1123720294.html
Iran Will Withstand US-Israeli Regime Change Attempt – Expert
While Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu make no secret of trying to foment a popular uprising in Iran, their plans are unlikely to succeed, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, tells Sputnik.
“By all objective indications, the Islamic Republic will be remaining intact. The Iranians have been counting on a prolonged war of attrition,” Kamrava says.Iran’s response to the US-Israeli aggression, he notes, has been “massive and widespread,” with the Iranian strikes hitting a multitude of targets in an apparent effort to inflict as much damage as possible.Iran, he explains, is now going to try and upset the US’ and Israel’s calculations by forcing them to take much more losses than they might be willing to endure.
“Iranians have hit multiple locations. True to their word, they have not backed down. They did say they would attack multiple locations, and they have hit places like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, and of course, Qatar,” Kamrava remarks.
