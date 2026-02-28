International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/iran-will-withstand-us-israeli-regime-change-attempt-expert-1123720294.html
Iran Will Withstand US-Israeli Regime Change Attempt – Expert
Iran Will Withstand US-Israeli Regime Change Attempt – Expert
Sputnik International
While Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu make no secret of trying to foment a popular uprising in Iran, their plans are unlikely to succeed, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, tells Sputnik.
2026-02-28T19:03+0000
2026-02-28T19:03+0000
analysis
iran
israel
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/18/1122332880_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_236fef887cd181751ad6a5c80f21c7c9.jpg
“By all objective indications, the Islamic Republic will be remaining intact. The Iranians have been counting on a prolonged war of attrition,” Kamrava says.Iran’s response to the US-Israeli aggression, he notes, has been “massive and widespread,” with the Iranian strikes hitting a multitude of targets in an apparent effort to inflict as much damage as possible.Iran, he explains, is now going to try and upset the US’ and Israel’s calculations by forcing them to take much more losses than they might be willing to endure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/us-israeli-attack-on-iran-whats-known-so-far----1123711964.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/18/1122332880_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c58fb6271fe19aa303cfd9c5190b43b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us attack on iran, us israel war with iran
us attack on iran, us israel war with iran

Iran Will Withstand US-Israeli Regime Change Attempt – Expert

19:03 GMT 28.02.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian protesters wave their country's flags and banners containing slogans in support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
Iranian protesters wave their country's flags and banners containing slogans in support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
While Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu make no secret of trying to foment a popular uprising in Iran, their plans are unlikely to succeed, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, tells Sputnik.
“By all objective indications, the Islamic Republic will be remaining intact. The Iranians have been counting on a prolonged war of attrition,” Kamrava says.
Iran’s response to the US-Israeli aggression, he notes, has been “massive and widespread,” with the Iranian strikes hitting a multitude of targets in an apparent effort to inflict as much damage as possible.
“Iranians have hit multiple locations. True to their word, they have not backed down. They did say they would attack multiple locations, and they have hit places like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, and of course, Qatar,” Kamrava remarks.
Iran, he explains, is now going to try and upset the US’ and Israel’s calculations by forcing them to take much more losses than they might be willing to endure.
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2026
World
US-Israeli Attack on Iran: What’s Known so Far
10:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала