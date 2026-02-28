International
US-Israeli Attack on Iran: What’s Known so Far
US-Israeli Attack on Iran: What’s Known so Far
Israeli army has initiated a strike against Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel", the nation’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced, adding a... 28.02.2026, Sputnik International
US-Israeli Attack on Iran: What’s Known so Far

10:33 GMT 28.02.2026
Israeli army has initiated a strike against Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel", the nation’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced, adding a special and immediate state of emergency has been declared across the country.
Around seven rockets hit Tehran near the residence of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the presidential palace
Several residential apartments have been destroyed in a missile strike on central districts of Tehran
Representatives of the Iranian leadership were the target of an Israeli attack on Iran - Israel's Channel 12
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is safe and has been moved to a secure location outside Tehran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to name the operation against Iran "Lion's Roar"
US military operation on Iran is called "Epic Fury" - Pentagon
US operation against Iran is expected to last at least through the weekend with the attacks including the launch of Tomahawk missiles from sea, as well as missiles from US Air Force and Navy aircraft - The Washington Post
US President Donald Trump said he expects a change of power in Iran after the US military operation, and called on Iranian people to take over their government
US stated their targets are exclusively within Iranian territory
US and Israel violated international law by attacking Iran - Iranian Interior Ministry
Israel launched strikes against Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - an adviser to the Israeli PM's office
Iranian missiles hit several US military bases in the region
IDF has announced the recruitment of 70,000 reservists in connection with the escalation of the conflict with Iran
Iran's Foreign Ministry has officially accused the United States and Israel of aggression against Iran, saying that strikes on Iranian civilian and military targets were carried out during the diplomatic process
World
US Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran - Trump
09:08 GMT
