US-Israeli Attack on Iran: What’s Known so Far

Around seven rockets hit Tehran near the residence of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the presidential palace

Several residential apartments have been destroyed in a missile strike on central districts of Tehran

Representatives of the Iranian leadership were the target of an Israeli attack on Iran - Israel's Channel 12

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is safe and has been moved to a secure location outside Tehran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to name the operation against Iran "Lion's Roar"

US military operation on Iran is called "Epic Fury" - Pentagon

US operation against Iran is expected to last at least through the weekend with the attacks including the launch of Tomahawk missiles from sea, as well as missiles from US Air Force and Navy aircraft - The Washington Post

US President Donald Trump said he expects a change of power in Iran after the US military operation, and called on Iranian people to take over their government

US stated their targets are exclusively within Iranian territory

US and Israel violated international law by attacking Iran - Iranian Interior Ministry

Israel launched strikes against Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - an adviser to the Israeli PM's office

Iranian missiles hit several US military bases in the region

IDF has announced the recruitment of 70,000 reservists in connection with the escalation of the conflict with Iran