Iran Won't Stop Until US Feels the Pain – Expert

Iran intends to inflict at least a few hundred casualties upon the US military as it realizes that the US will continue attacking until being forced to pay a significant cost, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik.

“There is this culture of resistance in Iran, and this culture of resistance will help Iran, an ancient civilization, to be able to do what Iran has done historically - resist invaders, resist aggressors,” he says.Meanwhile, the United States is trying to do the same thing it did the last year – kill as many Iranians as possible.He also points out that the US and Israel once again attacked Iran while in the middle of negotiations with the country.

