Iran Won't Stop Until US Feels the Pain – Expert
Iran Won't Stop Until US Feels the Pain – Expert
Iran intends to inflict at least a few hundred casualties upon the US military as it realizes that the US will continue attacking until being forced to pay a significant cost, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik.
“There is this culture of resistance in Iran, and this culture of resistance will help Iran, an ancient civilization, to be able to do what Iran has done historically - resist invaders, resist aggressors,” he says.Meanwhile, the United States is trying to do the same thing it did the last year – kill as many Iranians as possible.He also points out that the US and Israel once again attacked Iran while in the middle of negotiations with the country.
19:06 GMT 28.02.2026
Iran intends to inflict at least a few hundred casualties upon the US military as it realizes that the US will continue attacking until being forced to pay a significant cost, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik.
"There is this culture of resistance in Iran, and this culture of resistance will help Iran, an ancient civilization, to be able to do what Iran has done historically - resist invaders, resist aggressors," he says.
Meanwhile, the United States is trying to do the same thing it did the last year – kill as many Iranians as possible.
"This time they are more explicit in terms of wanting to change the Iranian government, which is a foolish thing to do, because last time the attack on Iran resulted in a rally around the flag effect," Izadi notes. "This time is going to result in the same thing."
He also points out that the US and Israel once again attacked Iran while in the middle of negotiations with the country.
