Iranian Foreign Minister on Situation in State Amid Strikes: Iran Dealing With Situation

Iran is dealing with the situation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, commenting on the current escalation in the region.

"So everybody is now in its position, and we are handling this situation, and everything is fine," Araghchi told the NBC broadcaster. The attack on US military bases in the region was an act of self-defense, the minister said, adding that Tehran has conveyed this position to the Persian Gulf states. The minister added that the regime change is "mission impossible."

