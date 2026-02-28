https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/persian-gulf-states-comment-on-us-israel-strikes-on-iran-1123717007.html

Persian Gulf States Comment on US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Israeli army has initiated a strike against Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel", the nation’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced, adding a special and immediate state of emergency has been declared across the country.

Oman Oman has called for stopping the attack on Iran and holding a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Omani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi called on the United States "not to get involved" in the conflict between Israel and Iran.UAECountries in the Middle East have "failed" to ensure regional stability, Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said on Saturday, commenting on the situation in the region.In interview with CNN, Gargash called the current situation in the Middle East a "historic moment filled with a lot of challenges," adding that the UAE and other states in the region had "failed" to ensure regional stability.Additionally, the official said that the UAE did not know in advance about the operation against Tehran, but expected it based on the outcome of the negotiations between Iran and the US.The escalation in the Middle East undermines regional and international security and threatens the stability of the global economy and energy sector, the UAE Foreign Ministry said.The United Arab Emirates' Defense Ministry said the country reserves the right to respond to Iranian actions amid escalating regional tensions, the state Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.Qatar Qatar has called on Iran, the United States and Israel to stop the escalation and return to the negotiating table, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.Egypt Egypt is calling for political and peaceful solutions amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

