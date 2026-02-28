Persian Gulf States Comment on US-Israel Strikes on Iran
13:49 GMT 28.02.2026 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 28.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Yuki IwamuraRepresentatives of member countries take vote during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.
© AP Photo / Yuki Iwamura
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli army has initiated a strike against Iran "to remove threats against the State of Israel", the nation’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced, adding a special and immediate state of emergency has been declared across the country.
Oman
Oman has called for stopping the attack on Iran and holding a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Omani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Sultanate of Oman believes that such actions are contrary to international law and the principles of conflict resolution through peaceful rather than aggressive means. Calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the UN Security Council should immediately meet in order to "achieve a ceasefire."
Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi called on the United States "not to get involved" in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
"I am dismayed. Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined. Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this. And I pray for the innocents who will suffer. I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war," the minister said on X.
UAE
Countries in the Middle East have "failed" to ensure regional stability, Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said on Saturday, commenting on the situation in the region.
In interview with CNN, Gargash called the current situation in the Middle East a "historic moment filled with a lot of challenges," adding that the UAE and other states in the region had "failed" to ensure regional stability.
Additionally, the official said that the UAE did not know in advance about the operation against Tehran, but expected it based on the outcome of the negotiations between Iran and the US.
The escalation in the Middle East undermines regional and international security and threatens the stability of the global economy and energy sector, the UAE Foreign Ministry said.
"The UAE reaffirmed its categorical rejection of the use of the territories of regional states as arenas for settling disputes or expanding the scope of conflict, warning of the grave consequences of continued violations, which undermine regional and international security and threaten global economic stability and energy security," the ministry said in a statement.
The United Arab Emirates' Defense Ministry said the country reserves the right to respond to Iranian actions amid escalating regional tensions, the state Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to the escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability," the ministry was quoted as saying by WAM.
Qatar
Qatar has called on Iran, the United States and Israel to stop the escalation and return to the negotiating table, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.
"Qatar strongly condemns the shelling of Qatar's territory by Iranian ballistic missiles, considering it as a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a direct threat to security ... Qatar ... calls for an immediate cessation of escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table and the priority of the voice of reason," the ministry said in a statement.
Egypt
Egypt is calling for political and peaceful solutions amid the escalating situation in the Middle East, Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
"The Arab Republic of Egypt is deeply concerned about the dangerous military escalation in the region and the risks it poses — the expansion of the conflict. This [escalation] could lead to the region's plunging into total chaos... Egypt emphasizes the importance of peaceful and political solutions," the ministry said in a statement.