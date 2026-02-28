International
Putin Discusses Developments Around Iran With Security Council Members - Kremlin
Putin Discusses Developments Around Iran With Security Council Members - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference meeting with permanent members of the country's Security Council to discuss the situation around Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
The situation around Iran had been discussed, the spokesman said.
Putin Discusses Developments Around Iran With Security Council Members - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference meeting with permanent members of the country's Security Council to discuss the situation around Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
The situation around Iran had been discussed, the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iranian territory, after which Tehran announced retaliatory actions. According to Iranian and US media, US bases in the Middle East have become targets for retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces.

