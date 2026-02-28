https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/putin-discusses-developments-around-iran-with-security-council-members---kremlin-1123716813.html
Putin Discusses Developments Around Iran With Security Council Members - Kremlin
Putin Discusses Developments Around Iran With Security Council Members - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference meeting with permanent members of the country's Security Council to discuss the situation around Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2026-02-28T13:35+0000
2026-02-28T13:35+0000
2026-02-28T13:35+0000
world
kremlin
russia
iran
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120287475_0:0:3084:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_80a87ac9000fbddc854aedf0bb3e478e.jpg
The situation around Iran had been discussed, the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/israel-launches-preemptive-strike-against-iran--defense-minister-1123707463.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120287475_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f641a08160e7841c5d62234d48b7fbf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, iran, putin, kremlin, peskov, security council, videoconference, meeting
russia, iran, putin, kremlin, peskov, security council, videoconference, meeting
Putin Discusses Developments Around Iran With Security Council Members - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference meeting with permanent members of the country's Security Council to discuss the situation around Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
The situation around Iran had been discussed, the spokesman said.
Earlier in the day, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iranian territory, after which Tehran announced retaliatory actions. According to Iranian and US media, US bases in the Middle East have become targets for retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces.